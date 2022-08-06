Chaos construction site Beethovenhalle : Crisis experts to come to Bonn as early as next week

Mayor Katja Dörner during a tour of the construction site: She is now counting on outside help. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Mayor Katja Dörner made an emergency decision on Friday. Berliner Häuser Baumanagement GmbH is to help break the deadlock in the Beethovenhalle project. The team has experience with the Elbe Philharmonic Hall and Berlin Airport.

The city of Bonn has hired another consulting firm to solve the construction site crisis at the Beethovenhalle. Mayor Katja Dörner is bringing on board experts experienced in complicated public sector construction projects, announced the press office on Friday morning. A team from Berliner Häuser Baumanagement GmbH is to support the city as the owner of the public building and provide a fresh start so that the Beethovenhalle can be completed without further disruption. Dörner made an urgent decision on the matter and it will be presented to the city council at the next meeting on August 25.

The aim is to restructure the project

According to the city, the team from Berliner Häuser Baumanagement GmbH with Managing Director Steffen Göbel was decisively involved in the completion of the Elbe Philharmonic Hall and Berlin's BER Airport. "In view of the tricky situation with the Beethovenhalle, the aim must be to finally break the deadlock," communicated Dörner. "What is needed is outside support that acts as a strategic interface and thus fills a long-standing gap in the SGB." The task of the specialists is to speak neutrally with all parties involved, to listen to them and, on the basis of this analysis, to work out a way to complete the Beethovenhalle that is viable for all parties. Dörner: "I am very pleased to have gained outstanding expertise for this key assignment.”

According to GA information, the Berlin-based company will hold an initial meeting in Bonn this coming Wednesday, which will apparently also be attended by Drees & Sommer, the previous project manager. It is said that the engagement of the consultants was agreed with this company, which remains on board.

"The Beethovenhalle is an outstanding project with nationwide appeal," Steffen Göbel, head of Berliner Häuser Baumanagement GmbH, told GA by phone Friday. "We see it as an opportunity and want to get it done." He said the major companies involved in the Beethovenhalle are known in the industry to be capable.

Göbel, who is from Berlin, said he was employed by a municipal company in Hamburg from 2008 to 2015. As project manager for scheduling, the 58-year-old was involved in the construction of the costly Elbe Philharmonic Hall. At the crisis-hit airport not far from Berlin, he worked in the service of the Canadian WSP Group (engineering and consulting services) from 2015 to 2020 as overall project manager - in cooperation with airport CEO Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, who has good connections to Bonn. Göbel, a trained carpenter and civil engineer, then moved to the Berliner Hauser Group together with his BER team, around twenty specialists.

He is taking on the job in Bonn personally and has his work associates Olga Keil and Matthias Weiß with him. He will be on site four to five days a week in the near future, said the managing director. According to the press office, the assignment comprises two phases: The analysis of the situation on the site is to take six to eight weeks and result in recommendations for action for the municipality. During implementation, Göbel's team is to accompany the Bonn Municipal Facility Management (SGB), draw up a robust schedule and, if necessary, arrange for "any necessary strategy adjustments". Up to eight weeks are also planned for phase two. According to the press office, the budget for the consulting services is up to 250,000 euros.

Dispute with architects: Dörner is optimistic

As General Anzeiger reported, the architects and the construction management left the site seven weeks ago. The contracts have de facto expired, but talks with Nieto Sobejano Aquitectos GmbH (NSA) and the technical planners of Kofler Energies Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH are continuing. The main issue here is additional claims for fees. "The current talks with those involved in the project make me optimistic that it can now finally succeed in reaching understandings in conflicts that have substantially hindered constructive cooperation in recent years," Dörner said on Friday. "These will then form a good basis for setting the right course for the Beethovenhalle now, together with the Berlin firms.”

The cost prognosis for the Beethovenhalle has so far risen from 61.5 to 195 million euros - further sharp increases are still to be expected. The year 2025 was last mentioned as the year for date of completion but this could also change.

REACTIONS FROM THE CITY COUNCIL What the political parties are saying Angelika Esch, chairwoman of the SPD faction: "Our demand that the completion of the Beethovenhalle be restarted by experts who have not yet been involved has borne fruit. With the proposal of the administration, we finally have a company coming on board which could put out some fires, and get the project out of the depths into which it has fallen. The proposed path should have been taken much earlier.” Jürgen Repschläger (Left Party), member of the Beethovenhalle Project Advisory Board: "The Left Party welcomes all measures that are suitable for moving the renovation of the Beethovenhalle forward in calmer waters. The commissioning of a renowned specialist office to focus exclusively on this task in Bonn is a correct step that we should perhaps have taken earlier." Frank Fremerey, head of the Volt fraction: "We can only make the best of what we found after the municipal elections. From our point of view, the SGB needs external support to cope with the big tasks. This is the path we are taking with the Stadthaus and now also with the Beethovenhalle.”