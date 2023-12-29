Berths in Bonn Cruise ships leave their diesel engines running non-stop in Bonn

Onshore power connections would be needed to at least keep operations emission-free and climate-friendly with green electricity while the ship is moored. They work in a similar way to wall boxes for electric cars. Such systems have been in place in Cologne and Düsseldorf since 2015, while Koblenz Tourismus invested in them after receiving a grant of one million euros from the state two years ago. These are also available for cargo ships on the Moselle. There has been no initiative in Bonn so far. When asked, the responsible economic development agency cannot even say how many river cruise ships called at the Cologne-Düsseldorf and Bonn Passenger Shipping jetties in 2023.