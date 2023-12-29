Berths in Bonn Cruise ships leave their diesel engines running non-stop in Bonn
Bonn · Cruise ships docking in Bonn have to keep their diesel engines running. In one night, a ship consumes around 600 to 800 litres of diesel. This does not have to be the case, as examples from other cities show.
Walking along the banks of the Rhine in Bonn can sometimes feel like stretching your legs at a motorway service station. At least in terms of exhaust fumes. "If you look at the Rhine in terms of the levels of pollutants released by inland waterway vessels, it's comparable to a busy motorway," says the NRW State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection.
With the difference, however, that lorry drivers switch off their engines at a motorway service station during their break. River cruise ships do not do this in Bonn. They need at least one auxiliary diesel engine just to generate enough power for lighting, cooking, hot water and air conditioning. There are no sockets for onshore power supply in the city, and in the Christmas period, you could hear the engines on the Othello or the Amadeus Cara chugging away.
It is true that, unlike cruise ships on the high seas, inland waterway vessels do not run on dirty marine diesel or even dirtier heavy fuel oil, but on normal diesel fuel like cars. But their fuel consumption is considerable. An average river cruiser like the A-Rosa Brava for 200 passengers runs an auxiliary diesel generator with 280 kilovolt amperes (KvA) when in harbour. This consumes just under 60 litres of diesel per hour. That's easily 600 to 800 litres during an overnight stopover. Exhaust emission standard V has applied to inland waterway vessels for the first time since 2019. However, this is only mandatory for newbuilds, and many cabin ships are decades old.
Ships can also be supplied with electricity from land
Onshore power connections would be needed to at least keep operations emission-free and climate-friendly with green electricity while the ship is moored. They work in a similar way to wall boxes for electric cars. Such systems have been in place in Cologne and Düsseldorf since 2015, while Koblenz Tourismus invested in them after receiving a grant of one million euros from the state two years ago. These are also available for cargo ships on the Moselle. There has been no initiative in Bonn so far. When asked, the responsible economic development agency cannot even say how many river cruise ships called at the Cologne-Düsseldorf and Bonn Passenger Shipping jetties in 2023.
In principle, the city of Bonn considers it "very sensible for river cruise ships to be able to use climate-friendly energy sources when calling in Bonn", the press office said when asked. BonnNetz submitted the plans for the necessary lines and distributors for approval at the end of November 2023. The individual locations and routes are now being coordinated and examined within the administration. However, nothing can yet be said about implementation. Stadtwerke is also only saying that the actual connections will be built by a third party.
In recent years, many shipping companies have equipped their river ships in particular with onshore power connections at great expense. One of them is the Bonn-based company Phoenix Reisen. Its Managing Director Benjamin Krumpen had already repeatedly complained in the past that this technology could not be used in Bonn. This is one of the reasons why Phoenix is refraining from letting its ships change passengers or stay overnight in its home city.
Original text: Martin Wein; Translation: Jean Lennox)