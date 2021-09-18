“Street Food Festival” opens : Culinary trip around the world in Beuel

Friederike Rost (34) and Anna Podova (28) sell Swedish cinnamon buns. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Beuel A variety of tasty international dishes will be served up until Sunday at the "Street Food Festival" in Beuel. 25 food stalls are set up on the promenade, offering both savory and sweet dishes - everything from Argentinian empanadas to Swedish cinnamon buns.

Swedish cinnamon buns, Argentinian empanadas and Moroccan wraps - a wide selection of international food and drinks will be on offer this weekend at the "Street Food Festival" in Beuel. A total of 25 food vendors will be offering a variety of dishes, attracting visitors to the banks of the Rhine, near the Kennedy Bridge.

Sebastian Gauna (25) and Hmaru Maldonado (25) sell Argentinian empanadas at their food stand. "They are dumplings with different fillings, like minced meat or spinach," says Gauna, who also offers vegan empanadas. The dumplings are a national dish from Argentina, the vendor tells us. There are many empanada shops in his home country, he says, and each region has its own recipes. "The traditional filling consists of ground meat, olives, eggs, peppers and onions." Gauna offers a variety of sauces to go with the pastries, such as chimichurri.

Getting to know new dishes

Kerry Traub (37) and his girlfriend regularly visit street food festivals. They just ordered some Moroccan wraps with lamb and falafel at "Moor Bites." "I find it very interesting. You learn about a lot of new dishes from other cultures, and street food is usually always a little different than going to a restaurant," Traub says.

At "Kiki Kento," there's a tempting treat made of cinnamon. Friederike Rost (34) and Anna Podova (28) sell Swedish cinnamon buns, touring throughout Germany with their food truck. "We always try to serve the buns especially fresh, so they are still warm and fluffy," Rost says. Yeast dough, milk, butter, sugar and flour - those are the ingredients, she says. "We follow the Swedish recipe, whereas bakeries from Germany use puff pastry with more oil/butter and icing," explains Rost.

Organizer says they host 30 to 35 events a year

The organizer of the "Street Food Festival" is Vincent Schmidt. "You can take a culinary journey around the world without having to travel anywhere," he answers when asked what makes the festival so special. In total, he says, they have hosted more than 160 such festivals. "In the beginning, we were just determined to bring the street food format from Asia to Germany. We are not only the first company to organize this kind of event in Germany, but today we are also the largest street food festival organizers." Riekenbrauk Schmidt GbR hosts about 30 to 35 events a year and is said to have contact with 600 vendors.

The “Street Food Festival” at the Beuel Rhine promenade. Foto: Niklas Schröder

The "Street Food Festival" in Bonn can still be visited this Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 10 pm. The entrance fee is 3 euros. Visitors must observe the 3G rule when entering, as well as the mask requirement in the queues. According to the organizers, further festivals are being planned in Bonn. Dates and information are available online: https://street-food-festival.de/

(Orig. text: Niklas Schröder; Translation: ck)