Curious accident in Bad Godesberg : Curious accident in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg A small Bonnorgange vehicle overturned on its side on Moltkeplatz in Bad Godesberg on Monday morning. During the operation, a fire engine was also damaged.
A curious accident in Bad Godesberg on Moltkeplatz: a small Bonnorange vehicle hit a boundary stone while manoeuvring on Monday morning and overturned. The badly damaged vehicle had to be taken away. The driver was not injured.
The firefighters' vehicle was also slightly damaged during the operation. The firefighters had parked their vehicle on Moltkestrasse, where it was hit by a motorist.
Original text: ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel