Shops in Bonn Customers as cashiers
Bonn · Whether it’s Bauhaus, Rewe or Aldi Süd: more and more retailers in Bonn are using self-service checkouts to reduce waiting times. But: not every customer is happy about this development.
It may sound over the top, but sometimes Rosi Wagner dreams of how she can no longer cope. In those dreams, she is standing in an anonymous, bare checkout area with a full shopping basket and can't get her head round paying. The queue of people behind her gets longer as the restlessness amongst the other people increases and the payment machine beeps louder. When she is awake, she avoids “self-service checkouts and avoid paying by card if at all possible," says the 74-year-old.
Many chains are expanding self-service checkouts
This is becoming increasingly difficult. In the Aldi shop on the corner of Kölnstraße and Dietkirchenstraße, where Wagner often shops, they have now removed two normal checkouts and replaced them with four self-service checkouts following a remodelling project. What is "a great service that saves me time" for 18-year-old Felix Grunewald means longer waiting times for Rosi Wagner, a retired teacher. "The queues at the remaining checkouts are now longer and I regularly have to withstand requests to use these self-service machines."
Incidentally, it is also possible to pay with cash at the new Aldi checkouts. For Wagner, however, this is not an option. She believes that more and more retailers are involving their customers in work for which they are not responsible. A system of anonymity is gradually being introduced in which there is "no longer any contact between the buyer and the seller". The pensioner does not seem to be alone in her view of this change. A whole range of sociologists speak of the consumer as a working customer in view of the developments of recent decades. The academic Craig Lambert called this "shadow labour" in one of his books.
It all started with the furniture store Ikea, which, in addition to the growing introduction of self-service checkouts under the motto "Discover the possibilities", has been allowing customers to assemble their own shelves at home for decades.
The love of cash has long been more pronounced among Germans than in neighbouring countries. Four years ago, three out of four payments in the retail sector were still made in cash, according to the Bundesbank. However, payment behaviour has changed – possibly accelerated by the pandemic. According to the retail research institute EHI, only 37.5 per cent of purchases are still paid for with cash on average nationwide, and only 28 per cent in clothing shops. The figures on the expansion of self-service checkouts – also from EHI – fit in with this: 5000 shops now have such services, compared to just 2310 two years ago. The institute assumes that there are a total of 16,000 self-service checkouts (in 2021 there were still 7240).
Bauhaus and dm see advantages
There are no separate figures for Bonn. However, the changeover is certainly noticeable. In addition to Aldi Süd, a whole range of local supermarket branches such as Rewe and Edeka have introduced the machines. The DIY store Bauhaus (successor to Knauber) has just expanded its repertoire to eight self-service checkouts on Endenicher Strasse, as the company announced on request. The drugstore chain dm has had a self-service terminal in the store on Karlstraße since October, according to Anne Michalowski, who is responsible for the area. One is to follow in the Friedensplatz shop in December. Michalowski: "We have noticed that this service is very popular." The self-service checkouts provide relief, especially during peak times, and are particularly practical for smaller errands. The employees are also "relieved". Bauhaus also emphasises the advantages of "shorter waiting times and personal price control“.
In response to the concerns of the trade union Verdi that the self-service checkouts could save companies jobs, the DIY chain says that employees at conventionally staffed checkouts are still needed. Customers would also need support at the self-service checkouts. And additional employees would be "deployed at other points in sales or advisory services". Neither Bauhaus nor dm or Aldi Süd are specific when asked whether the remodelling has resulted in staff savings. The discounter states that in Bonn, in addition to the shop in Kölnstraße, the shops in Poststraße (formerly Karstadt) and Hans-Böckler-Straße in Beuel are also equipped with self-service checkouts. Aldi speaks of a supplementary offer, which would be particularly interesting in cities with many smaller purchases, "to enable a more modern and pleasant shopping experience". Rewe left a GA enquiry about the impact on customers completely unanswered.
Two forms of self-service possibilities
Essentially, there are two forms of self-service possibilities. The more common is the stationary "self-checkout offer", where consumers scan the goods themselves at the checkout at the end of their shopping trip and then pay. With "Scan & Go", they can use a handheld scanner or apps to scan the goods during their visit to the store and pay at the exit without having to retrieve the goods again. This in turn raises the question of whether self-service in these forms does not incentivise theft. Bauhaus will not comment on "security-related details" when asked. The drugstore chain dm says: "We are constantly monitoring developments in relation to inventory discrepancies very closely and are consistently developing ways to prevent theft.“
Rosi Wagner says: "I don't think I'm backward-looking, and I don't believe that everything was better in the past. But I do believe that an analogue life should remain possible." Many companies are planning a steady expansion of self-service terminals in the coming years. However, Frank Horst from the EHI Institute does not believe that conventional checkouts will disappear completely. Some customers continue to reject them and retailers are not interested in losing customers.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Mareike Graepel