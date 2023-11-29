Shops in Bonn Customers as cashiers

Incidentally, it is also possible to pay with cash at the new Aldi checkouts. For Wagner, however, this is not an option. She believes that more and more retailers are involving their customers in work for which they are not responsible. A system of anonymity is gradually being introduced in which there is "no longer any contact between the buyer and the seller". The pensioner does not seem to be alone in her view of this change. A whole range of sociologists speak of the consumer as a working customer in view of the developments of recent decades. The academic Craig Lambert called this "shadow labour" in one of his books.