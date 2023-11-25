Illegal tobacco and clan crime Customs and police raid Bonn shisha bars

Across Germany, the authorities have been cracking down on clan crime, in which shisha bars are evidently playing an increasingly important role. In Bonn, the investigators searched two bars to begin with, and later also went in the direction of Königswinter and Bad Honnef. One establishment was located near Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, the other near Koblenzer Tor. Both the establishment owners and the few guests were equally surprised when the 80 or so officers stormed the dimly-lit premises. But nobody was fazed and no one tried to exit the bars in a hurry. The Christmas decorations continued to twinkle and football was on the TV.