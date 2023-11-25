Illegal tobacco and clan crime Customs and police raid Bonn shisha bars
Bonn · Shisha bars in towns throughout Germany, including Bonn, were raided by customs and police.
It looks like a shrink-wrapped, red steak that customs spokesperson Jens Ahland is carrying out of the shisha bar. But it's not, it's fresh, contraband tobacco. Customs and police seized several such packages during a raid on the bar on Friday evening. At the time of going to press, a final report was still pending, including on the issue of illegal labour.
Across Germany, the authorities have been cracking down on clan crime, in which shisha bars are evidently playing an increasingly important role. In Bonn, the investigators searched two bars to begin with, and later also went in the direction of Königswinter and Bad Honnef. One establishment was located near Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, the other near Koblenzer Tor. Both the establishment owners and the few guests were equally surprised when the 80 or so officers stormed the dimly-lit premises. But nobody was fazed and no one tried to exit the bars in a hurry. The Christmas decorations continued to twinkle and football was on the TV.
Tobacco trade more lucrative than drugs
At Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, it soon became clear that everything was apparently running smoothly. Anyone ordering a shisha or buying tobacco here gets neatly packaged goods with a tax seal. The plastic takeaway bags, each weighing 20 grams, are enough for one or two hookahs. "The profit margins when you sell something like this illegally can be higher than in the drug trade," said Ahland, doing the maths. A kilo of legal tobacco costs around one hundred euros. A fake kilo costs as little as five euros. Then they come up with elaborate packaging and counterfeits that are almost indistinguishable from the legal varieties, he said.
Production often takes place in the surrounding region: illegal tobacco factories have already been dismantled in Remagen and Troisdorf. "The raw tobacco is delivered, processed and packaged there," explains Ahland. The consumer doesn't know what ends up inside. Investigators have already discovered all kinds of chemicals, plastic and even mouse droppings during their investigations.
The extent to which organised crime could be behind the illegal tobacco that was found was still unclear in the evening. According to initial reports, no one has been arrested. This is not a setback: for customs and police, the searches served to gather information, as Ahland explained. This is because clues may be discovered that later lead to those behind the operation. Tobacco shops apparently offer ideal conditions for money laundering. An important blow against the crime with tobacco was struck in March when half a tonne was found in a garage in Bad Godesberg.
(Original text: Axel Vogel and Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: Jean Lennox)