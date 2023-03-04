Raid in Bad Godesberg : Customs finds 300 kilograms of illegal tobacco in shisha bar

Cologne Customs carried out a large-scale raid on several shisha bars in Bad Godesberg on Friday evening. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg On Friday evening, customs officials in Bad Godesberg raided several shisha bars and made a big finding.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday evening, Cologne Customs launched a large-scale raid on several shisha bars in Bad Godesberg. According to customs spokesman Jens Ahland, around 100 officers were on duty in the Bonn district to carry out checks in four bars. The officers were looking primarily for undeclared employees, undeclared tobacco, and safety standards that had not been met, such as the lack of carbon monoxide detectors.

As the spokesman told the GA on site, they had already found what they were looking for. In a garage behind the shisha bar "Diamonds" on Friesdorfer Strasse, around 300 kilograms of undeclared tobacco were stored, according to customs information. The customs officials seized it. Cologne Customs assumes that this is not only an illegal warehouse for the “Diamonds" bar, but that this garage warehouse is used to distribute the tobacco throughout Bad Godesberg.

The crackdown will continue. According to customs spokesman Ahland, this measure has nothing to do with the drug raid in Bonn at the beginning of February and should be seen completely independently of it.