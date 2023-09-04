Illegal work targeted Customs inspects security services at "Jeck im Sunnesching" event
Update | Bonn · On Saturday, Cologne Customs conducted checks on security services at the "Jeck im Sunnesching" event. They found 22 subcontractors among the security services. It seems that several of them were not paying their employees properly.
Cologne Customs arrived in Bonn's Rheinaue at around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday with a contingent of around 50 officers. The officers were interested in the security personnel who were deployed at the various access points. In particular, the officers were interested in uncovering illegal employment, moonlighting and breaches of the minimum wage, explained customs spokesman Jens Ahland. As he explained, the Bonn check was part of a nationwide campaign that focused on employees of the security industry, but also of the bouncer scene.
Already on Friday, Ahland's colleagues had questioned 96 employees of 23 security companies in the Cologne area and the Rhein-Erft district about their jobs. The focus was on Cologne/Bonn Airport. The first results were unremarkable. "Only at three companies were there first indications that the employees were not being paid the statutory minimum wage," explained Ahland.
At noon on Saturday, the checks began in Bonn. "The security industry in particular is an issue for us because we often have to deal with a very special structure, namely with so-called subcontractor chains," said Ahland, explaining the reason for the operation. "Jeck im Sunnesching" had only one main contractor who took over the contract for the complete package. "However, we had estimated that ten to twelve subcontractors then docked onto the main contractor," said the customs spokesperson.
Despite knowing all this, Ahland and his colleagues were astonished when they took stock of their findings after the operation in the Rheinaue: Because the security guards who had been checked at "Jeck im Sunnesching" worked for 22 different companies. This confusing network of subcontractor chains is because "many companies do not have the staff to handle such large events on their own", says Ahland. Uncovering these structures and checking the companies involved in detail is now the focus of further work by the customs officials.
Many do not know who they work for
According to Ahland, it became clear already after the first talks with employees of the security services "that many did not even know which companies they exactly worked for". This is the big problem in the industry, the spokesman stressed: "With every additional subcontractor, the responsibility shifts." In addition, "when so many companies are involved, it is hardly surprising that we come across employees who earn significantly less than the minimum wage." All in all, according to the customs officers, the people checked were "very cooperative" and evidently the atmosphere at the "Jeck im Sunnesching" party did not suffer.
As customs spokesman Ahland explained, on Saturday there was a further area of focus for checks in the Bonn region: Employees of security services in 13 refugee centres came under scrutiny: a total of 77 security personnel from 28 companies were checked in the greater Bonn area. In addition, eleven employees of a security company in the Rhein-Erft district were checked. At the end of the day, Ahland drew a less than satisfactory conclusion: "We found violations with more than every fourth employee. In the case of eleven security guards, there were clear indications that their employers were not paying social security contributions and that they were therefore employed illegally. "According to initial findings, nine companies are not paying their employees the minimum wage they are entitled to."
Original text: Axel Vogel
Translation: Jean Lennox