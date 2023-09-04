Illegal work targeted Customs inspects security services at "Jeck im Sunnesching" event

According to Ahland, it became clear already after the first talks with employees of the security services "that many did not even know which companies they exactly worked for". This is the big problem in the industry, the spokesman stressed: "With every additional subcontractor, the responsibility shifts." In addition, "when so many companies are involved, it is hardly surprising that we come across employees who earn significantly less than the minimum wage." All in all, according to the customs officers, the people checked were "very cooperative" and evidently the atmosphere at the "Jeck im Sunnesching" party did not suffer.