Arrived from Dubai : Customs seizes luxury items worth 170,000 euros from Bonn couple

Customs seized jewelry, clothing and watches worth more than 170,000 euros from a family from Bonn at Düsseldorf Airport. Foto: dpa/Hauptzollamt Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf A family from Bonn traveled back to Germany from Dubai. What did they have in their luggage? Customs wanted to know exactly what they were bringing with them.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Customs seized jewelry, clothing and watches worth more than 170,000 euros from a family from Bonn at Düsseldorf Airport. According to the main customs office on Friday, the Bonn couple and their children had arrived from Dubai on October 22 and were approached by customs officers at the airport about goods that had to be declared. The family stated that they had nothing to declare and that they knew all the relevant regulations in this regard, the statement said.