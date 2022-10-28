Arrived from Dubai : Customs seizes luxury items worth 170,000 euros from Bonn couple
Düsseldorf A family from Bonn traveled back to Germany from Dubai. What did they have in their luggage? Customs wanted to know exactly what they were bringing with them.
Customs seized jewelry, clothing and watches worth more than 170,000 euros from a family from Bonn at Düsseldorf Airport. According to the main customs office on Friday, the Bonn couple and their children had arrived from Dubai on October 22 and were approached by customs officers at the airport about goods that had to be declared. The family stated that they had nothing to declare and that they knew all the relevant regulations in this regard, the statement said.
Customs then screened the family's luggage, revealing several pieces of jewelry. During a check of the entire luggage, officials eventually found several luxury items such as clothing, bracelets and watches, as well as invoices for the items. According to customs, the total amount was more than 170,000 euros. Since it was well above the value limit of 430 euros for goods exempt from declaration, the man is being investigated on suspicion of attempted tax evasion. The goods were seized as evidence. ( Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)