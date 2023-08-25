Accident in Bad Godesberg Cyclist hit by a car on Rheinallee is seriously injured
Bad Godesberg · A cyclist was hit by a car on Rheinallee in Bad Godesberg on Wednesday evening. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
On Wednesday evening at around 8:30 p.m., a cyclist was hit by a car in Bad Godesberg. The 52-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in the accident. Emergency medics transported him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
According to the police, the motorist had probably overlooked the oncoming cyclist while turning left onto Rheinallee at the corner of Ubierstrasse, which led to the collision. The 52-year-old cyclist fell onto the road after the impact.
The accident caused minor traffic disruptions. By around 9:30 p.m., the accident site had been cleared and the road was opened up again to traffic.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation:ck)