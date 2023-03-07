Police looking for witnesses : Cyclist seriously injured in fall in Bad Godesberg

Bad Godesberg Last week, a female cyclist in Bad Godesberg was found seriously injured and unconscious lying next to her bike. Now the police are looking for witnesses who saw the 48-year-old woman fall.

Bonn police are looking for any witnesses who might have seen an accident in Bad Godesberg last week. According to the police, a 48-year-old female cyclist was seriously injured in a fall in the “Villenviertel” on Tuesday, February 28.

Police say that a person found the woman unconscious on Beethovenallee at around 8:45 am. Her bicycle had been lying next to her. The 48-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The police were informed about the accident three days later on Friday evening by relatives of the woman.

As of now, the investigation has not been able to determine why the woman fell. Traces of a collision with another road user were not found on the bike. According to physicians, the woman is in critical condition.

Police say that at least one person is believed to have seen the accident, but remains unidentified. The police ask this person and other possible witnesses to contact police at the number 0228/150 or by mail to vk2.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.

