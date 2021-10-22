Mobility in Bonn : Cyclists from Hardtberg name dangerous spots in Bonn

Cyclists who have to cross the Hardtberg are also annoyed by cycle lanes that are used as parking spaces. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Hardtberg They take the bike to get to work, to go shopping, or when they want to go to the café in the city centre. GA spoke to five Hardtbergers. They explain where something should change for cyclists in Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Many people from Hardtberg travel by bicycle. They ride it to work, some not only when it is dry and sunny, but all year round. They also take the bike when they want to go shopping or meet friends for a coffee in the city centre. They know their way around the streets in the borough. That's why the GA wanted to know where they would improve things for cyclists. Five cyclists answered.

Reinhard Schoch

When Reinhard Schoch goes to work in the city centre, he usually takes his e-bike. He lives in the district of Heidgen in the municipality of Alfter. It takes him about 30 minutes to cover the roughly twelve-kilometre distance. His route also takes him over the Brüser Berg and down Derlestraße to Duisdorf. There he has two options: to turn right into Rochusstraße or a little further to the right onto the B56/Am Burgweiher. Neither of these is ideal for him. Rochusstraße is a pedestrian zone and the B56 is always busy. He would like to see a cycle path or traffic calming measures there.

Reinhard Schoch drives every day from Alfter to city centre. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Later, he drives along Sternenburgstraße. "There, the cycle path is separated from the road by a dotted line," says Schoch. However, there are parking bays next to the cycle lane. His nightmare: a car driver opens the door and he crashes into it. He would like to see more space between parked cars and cyclists. Besides, he says, the cycle lane is often misused as a parking space.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Stephanie Bregenstroth

Stephanie Bregenstroth rides a bike for many reasons. "To get some exercise," says the 47-year-old. "And the environmental aspect also plays a role." She wants to be a positive example for her children. She takes them from Duisdorf to day care and school in Tannenbusch. To do so, she has to cycle across Meßdorfer Straße.

Stephanie Bregnstroth is worried about her ten-year-old daughter. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

When cars, buses and cyclists meet, it can be dangerous on the narrow street. "Especially in the morning at rush hour," says Bregenstroth. She is particularly worried about her ten-year-old daughter, who cycles herself. Bregenstroth also takes the bike when she wants to go to Beuel or to the cinema in the city centre. She finds it inconvenient for cyclists at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, “with the trams, buses and cars - especially if you have children with you."

Stefan Rostock

Stefan Rostock and his family do without cars. "Life would be nicer without cars in the city centre," he says. Rostock, who lives in Duisdorf, does his shopping by bike and also uses it when he goes to work. On his way there, he crosses Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring. "At Effertzstraße, the traffic light phase is very long," says Rostock. "This leads to people just running across on red or cycling across." Here he sees room for improvement.

Stefan Rostock uses his bike to go shopping and to get to work. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

When Rostock cycles back from the city centre, he more often takes the route via Königstraße. At the end, he has to turn into Poppelsdorfer Allee. There is no reasonable way to avoid a short stretch of one-way street. A sandy path that cyclists could use does not have a lowered kerb, so it is not easily accessible.

Carolyn Molitor

She takes the bike not only when she goes to work from Duisdorf to Südstadt, but also when she meets friends in the city centre. She thinks the cycle path along the B56, at about the height of Theodor-Litt Straße, is not ideal. "It's bumpy and narrow," says the 42-year-old. "If a mother with a pram is on the road, it gets very narrow. Then you have to get off or drive at walking pace, she says. "I recently went to Sankt Augustin: There is a new wide cycle path with a good surface. It's a completely different cycling experience."

Carolyn Molitor doesn´t like the cycle path along the B56. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Frank Heinemann

Frank Heinemann thinks there are cities that are better for cycling than Bonn - but also some that are worse. The 65-year-old, who lives on the Brüser Berg and is active in the ADFC, uses his bike not only in the city, but also for travelling. Heinemann would like to see a better connection between the Brüser Berg and the Venusberg. So far he takes a dirt road from Ückesdorf to the Ippendorf cemetery or rides directly through the Kottenforst.

<figure role="group" class="park-embed-iframe"> <span class="park-embed-iframe__wrapper"> <div class="park-iframe" > <div class="park-iframe__iframe"> <noscript> <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1qRNYXsAFGbQW3eTe5MPo61Em1T206Lia" width="640" height="480" frameborder="0" name="embedded1" title="" > </iframe> </noscript> </div> </div> </span> <figcaption class="park-embed-iframe__caption"> </figcaption> </figure> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von GoogleMaps angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von GoogleMaps. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von GoogleMaps, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

His suggestion: to build a cycle path along Röttgener Straße. "It's also lit up in winter when it's dark," he says. Heinemann would also like to see the cycle path widened where the provincial road crosses the A565. The path there is very narrow, has an extremely high kerb and is open in both directions. "That is very dangerous with oncoming traffic," says Heinemann.