Help still needed after flood disaster : Dance video to inspire more volunteers to help in the Ahr valley

Flood relief workers from the "Helfershuttle" organization, which brings volunteer relief workers to where they are needed, dance for the production of a video. Foto: dpa/Thomas Frey

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Although many volunteers still come to the Ahr Valley, there is still so much to do that more helpers are needed. In order to motivate the current helpers and to encourage others to come to the Ahr Valley, a dance instructor has now recorded a video.

A video featuring many volunteers dancing in rubber boots and work shoes in the flood-damaged Ahr Valley is intended to motivate more people to volunteer their time to help flood victims. Dance teacher Lisa Zettler from Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler told the German Press Agency: "I studied and practiced the choreography." At several locations in the disaster area impacted by massive destruction, many dozens of helpers collaborated on the project. Co-initiator Marc Ulrich from Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler said the dance video should soon be available online. On July 14 and 15, after extremely heavy rains, severe flash flooding destroyed large parts of the Ahr valley. 133 people lost their lives.

Lisa Zettler, whose dance school was also affected by the flash floods, said, "I want people to see that the Ahr Valley needs a lot of strength and courage to be able to carry on." The choreography, she said, was designed to be extra simple even for those volunteers "who have never danced before."

Marc Ulrich is the initiator of a shuttle bus system which transports helpers to where theey are needed. His event planning agency was also affected by the floods. He said that media attention was slowly waning in the Ahr Valley. And that is despite the fact that there are still more than 700 helpers working every day and sometimes more than 1,500 on weekend days to extract debris from damaged houses. "Counting only the volunteers who have used the shuttle, they have put in nearly a quarter of a million hours of work in the last five weeks," Ulrich reported. Still, he said, there remains so much to do that even more helping hands are needed. Anyone can come, he said, "You don't have to be able to do anything in particular."

