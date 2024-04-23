German tradition of dancing into May “Tanz in den Mai” events in Bonn and the region
Bonn · Lots of big parties and dance events will take place in 2024 to celebrate May Day. We provide an overview of where to dance into May in Bonn and the region or “Tanz in den Mai” as the locals say.
May fires, also known as witches' fires in the past, were used to drive away evil spirits on Walpurgis Night. Once the fire had simmered down, young couples would jump over it together. “Tanz in den Mai” has remained a popular festival to this day. We provide an overview of where you can celebrate this tradition in Bonn.
Harmonie Bonn
The "Rock in den Mai" event takes place once again at the Harmonie Bonn. With music from the sixties up until now, DJ H2O-LEE has all kinds of rock music in his repertoire.
- Location: Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn
- Time: starts at 8 pm
- Tickets: 15.70 euros in advance; already sold out
Plan B
"80s meets 90s" is the theme at Plan B on April 30. Two DJs will be playing the best of music from those two decades. The music will be accompanied by three video projectors showing top memories and films of the 80’s. Visitors can also try out arcade games and put their knowledge to the test in the 80’s quiz.
- Location: Theaterstrasse 22, 53111 Bonn
- Time: starts at 9 pm
- Admission: 10 euros
AfterJob 90’s special at the Hotel Königshof
Those who go to the Hotel Königshof will also have a chance to travel back to the 90’s. At the AfterJob party, the DJ will make sure there’s a great mood all around, with dancing in all the halls and on the Rhine terraces. The event is for everyone aged 21 and over.
- Location: Adenauerallee 9, Bonn
- Time: starts at 8 pm
- Price: Advance booking incl. fees 19.78 euros
- Tickets available online: https://afterjobparty.ticket.io/7mknk8ep/
Tanzhaus Bonn
The dance into May starts at Tanzhaus Bonn at 8:30 pm. On four different dance floors you will find everything from classic ballroom dance to salsa and music for all West Coast Swing dancers. There will also be live music from the Starlight Band.
- Location: Gerhardstrasse 1, Bonn
- Time: starts at 8:30 pm
- Price: 21.50 euros in advance
- Tickets available online: https://ticket.web4dance.de/tanzhausbonn/start.php?veranstaltungen_id=EC840C8B-40B2-4B76-AFE2-AA31D56607BB
Brückenforum: Tanz in den Mai - Flashback
The Flashback party starts at 9 pm. Music will be the best of the 80’s & 90’s . DJ Steve Paris, Manu Pop and a live video show will make for a great atmosphere in the Brückenforum.
- Location: Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, Bonn
- Time: program starts at 9 pm but doors open at 8 pm
- Price: tickets purchased in advance are 14.40 euros (incl. fees) at www.bonnticket.de
YOUnited Dance dance school
Dance into May at the YOUnited Dance School. The theme this year is "Black & White”.
- Location: Auf der Urdel 9 in Bonn
- Time: program starts at 9 pm but doors open at 8 pm
- Price: 12 euros if purchased by April 29, 15 euros at the box office
- Tickets online: Tanz in den Mai BLACK & WHITE
Armory of the Beueler Stadtsoldaten
DJ Wolle plays current hits and “Schlager music” under the Kennedy Bridge - some carnival hits are sure to make it on the playlist too.
- Location: Rheinaustrasse 129 in Bonn
- Time: starts at 7:30 pm
- Price: 12 euros for normal admission, advance tickets cost 9.90 euros and are available by calling Christiane Statz at 01575 3209118, or at the "Laufsteg" boutique and from all members of the St. Paulus Ladies' Committee.
This is a list of Dance into May events in Bonn and the region. It is not a comprehensive listing but offers rather a selection of events.
(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)