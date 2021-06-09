Pro vaccine campaign : David Hasselhoff comes to Jens Spahn’s help

David Hasselhoff wants his everyday life back. Foto: dpa/Jens Kalaene

Berlin/Calabasas He has a very close connection to Germany, and now David Hasselhoff also supports the vaccination campaign of the Federal Ministry of Health.

U.S. actor and singer David Hasselhoff (“Baywatch“, „Knight Rider“) is promoting the vaccination campaign of the Federal Ministry of Health.

„Ärmel hoch“, meaning „sleeves up“, Hasselhoff says in German in a video published by the ministry on Twitter. The house of Jens Spahn (CDU) confirmed that Hasselhoff had not received any money for his contribution.

His advice to all Americans around the world and in Germany is to get vaccinated, Hasselhoff says in another video. To that end, he shows a small patch on his upper right arm.

He wants to have everyday life again and the freedom to travel, explains the singer of the hit song „Looking For Freedom“ in front of his villa in the Californian city of Calabasas. And he has found freedom through vaccination: „I found freedom“.