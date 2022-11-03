Corona study : Daycare closures weren't necessary

During the Corona pandemic, schools were also closed at times. (dpa) Foto: dpa/Carsten Koall

Berlin The topic of day-care and school closures was the subject of particularly emotional debate during the pandemic. A study that has now been completed brings politicians to a contrite conclusion.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The day-care centre closures in the first waves of Corona were unnecessary, according to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. "Closing day-care centres is definitely not medically appropriate and would not have been necessary to the extent we did at the time, according to today's knowledge," the SPD politician said in Berlin on Wednesday.

"There will be no more closures of this kind." Lauterbach made his comments on the occasion of the publication of the final report of the "Corona Daycare Study" together with Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens).

The study, funded by both ministries and conducted by the German Youth Institute and the Robert Koch Institute, ran from summer 2020 to June this year. It examined the effects of infections and corona measures on day care, children and families from different perspectives.

Lauterbach: Assigning blame does not help

Looking back, Lauterbach, who was not yet health minister at the time of the closures, but as SPD health expert in the joint government with the CDU/CSU was involved in important decisions, said he did not think much of apportioning blame. At that time, the federal government and the states had decided together. Now, with new findings, they have come to the conclusion that it was not necessary. This should be used to think ahead.

Paus said that during the pandemic, children often suffered less from the virus itself than from the consequences of the containment measures. "In the future, it is imperative that the best interests of the child are paramount." Children, who could benefit most from early childhood education and support, suffered particularly badly from the consequences of the containment measures, according to the study. "Kitas with a high proportion of children from socially disadvantaged families now have almost twice the need for support in language, motor skills and social and emotional development as before the pandemic."

The study regularly collected data from the facilities on the incidence of infections and closures. It was determined how often children of day-care centre age fall ill with Corona, how susceptible they are to the virus and how severe the courses of the disease are. In addition, nursery managers, professionals and parents were asked about their experiences with Corona protection measures, the care situation and possible psychosocial stress. In a telephone follow-up survey, the question was also asked whether and to what extent infected children had to deal with complaints for a longer period of time - keyword Long Covid.

Some results:

The observed infection rates in day-care centres followed those in the whole community rather than vice versa. The incidence remained consistently below that of older children and adolescents. "Day-care centres were not hotbeds of infection," said Lauterbach. He spoke of significantly below-average transmission rates in day-care centres compared to families.

Children of day-care centre age infected with Corona usually showed few or no symptoms, most frequently a cold. The proportion of children treated in hospital was low compared to older age groups. A follow-up survey showed that previously infected day-care children did not have long-term complaints more often than children without Corona infection from the same day-care centre. However, this finding needs to be further investigated in larger studies, they say.

The three nursery closures during the pandemic led to several months of lost care for many children. The lowest value was measured in January 2021, when only 45 per cent of children were cared for compared to the time before Corona.

Parents surveyed in the study rated their children's well-being lower when they were unable to use their usual daycare due to the closure periods. Parents affected by daycare cancellations reported more stress, especially single parents and families in which both parents were employed.

Day-care centre managers reported fears of infection among employees, increased stress and also worsened relationships with parents, for example, due to the recurring introduction and removal of protective measures such as mandatory masks, bans on parents entering the centre or regular tests.

In the spring of 2022, 43 per cent of the day-care centre directors saw an increased need for support in the linguistic development, 46 per cent in the motor development and 58 per cent in the socio-emotional development of the children in their care. The percentage was higher in facilities with a larger proportion of children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Original text: Jörg Ratzsch, dpa