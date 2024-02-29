After call-out to Wesseling Dead woman’s body puzzles investigators
Wesseling-Urfeld · Who is the woman who was recovered dead from the Rhine near Wesseling on Tuesday? There’s no answer yet to that question, as well as to the question of why a fire boat sank during the operation. Meanwhile, there is new information on the condition of the crew of the capsized boat.
Following the discovery of a body in the Rhine near Wesseling-Urfeld, it is still unclear who the person is and how they got into the river. "The investigation to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death is still ongoing," said a spokeswoman for the Rhine-Erft district police on Wednesday at the request of the General-Anzeiger. She merely confirmed the GA information that the recovered person was a woman.
As reported, numerous emergency services from the Rhine-Erft district, the Rhine-Sieg district and the city of Bonn were deployed on Tuesday after a person was reported to the Bonn fire and rescue service control centre in the Rhine.
Only a short time in hospital
In the course of the operation, the corpse was recovered near Urfeld. A multi-purpose boat belonging to the Bonn fire brigade capsized and sank. The firefighters on the boat were able to rescue themselves from the water. They were picked up by other boats, brought ashore and handed over to the rescue services.
According to fire service spokesman Heiko Basten, three firefighters from the capsized boat were taken to the university hospital. However, they were able to leave the hospital on Tuesday evening. Basten assesses their condition as "good under the circumstances". According to Basten, members of the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) played a key role in the rescue of the firefighters.
It now remains to be seen how the firefighters will cope mentally with the accident, said Basten. In this context, he referred to specially trained members of the Bonn fire brigade for psychosocial support. A fourth firefighter, who was also on board the capsized multi-purpose boat, was able to get to safety in time. He had jumped onto a water police boat that had come alongside.
What happened to the fire boat?
The sunken fireboat was then located by a rescue helicopter and salvaged by a boat from the Waterways and Shipping Office. According to the fire service, it is still unclear how the sinking occurred. "Our technical and tactical departments are still investigating," said Basten. The boat has been taken to a workshop, where an assessment of the damage is also being carried out.
In this context, according to Basten, an expert will determine whether the boat is repairable from an economic point of view. According to the spokesperson, the Bonn fire brigade bought the boat that has now capsized and an identical boat in 2009 for a six-figure sum. From Basten's point of view, this was a forward-looking purchase, as it meant that the fire brigade still had a multi-purpose boat that could be used. "It's already in the water," he said.
Not far from where the body was found, emergency services had already recovered a body from the Rhine at the beginning of January. According to information from the scene at the time, the male had apparently been dead for some time. Cologne's senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer said on Wednesday that the investigation into the case had been concluded. "There have been no indications of third-party culpability", said Bremer. He could not provide any further information for the "protection of post-mortem personal rights“.
Original text: Axel Vogel und Felizia Schug
Translation: Mareike Graepel