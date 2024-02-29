After call-out to Wesseling Dead woman’s body puzzles investigators

Not far from where the body was found, emergency services had already recovered a body from the Rhine at the beginning of January. According to information from the scene at the time, the male had apparently been dead for some time. Cologne's senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer said on Wednesday that the investigation into the case had been concluded. "There have been no indications of third-party culpability", said Bremer. He could not provide any further information for the "protection of post-mortem personal rights“.