White donkeys in Wachtberg Deceleration with unusual animals
Wachtberg-Arzdorf · The Welsch riding stable in Arzdorf offers guided donkey walks because the animals inevitably have a relaxing effect on people. About the right way to handle donkeys and why we often call them stubborn.
Satisfied, mum Paula and daughter Rosie graze in the pasture east of Arzdorf. The two white female donkeys often attract the attention of cyclists and walkers, although this is not always for their own good. "People want to do something good for the animals and bring them food, for example dry bread," says Christa Dürr, who looks after the donkeys at the Welsch riding stable. However, this acts like sugar to the beasts of burden and harms them.
Like most equine animals, donkeys usually eat mainly grass, herbs and hay. After signs had been posted on the pasture for a while, the problem was alleviated, Dürr reports. This allows the passionate horsewoman to concentrate more on the donkey walks.
According to Dürr, anyone can book a hike with her and her colleagues. As a rule, families, but also managers and other people from professions with high stress potential come to her. If in doubt, groups that are too large have to be split up, the 54-year-old said.
Relaxation for people and animals
For most people, the purpose of the hike is either the individual experience or simply mental deceleration. "That only works with individual attention," says Dürr. By that she does not just mean the people. The togetherness can only succeed if the four-legged friends are also relaxed.
If the animal smells danger or perceives something unusual and is therefore worried, it usually just stops. "This is the behaviour that many people think is stubbornness," says the hiking guide. However, the animal is by no means stubborn in such moments. "It focuses all its attention on a possible danger," says Dürr. This often happened, for example, when she tried out the first hiking routes with the animals.
Irritated by the hum of power lines
Because donkeys hear many times better than humans, it took a while for the companions to figure out what the animals didn't like about the route. "It's the high-voltage power lines," says Dürr. The low hum, which can also be heard by humans, especially in damp weather, apparently made the animals nervous. Therefore, the animal lovers looked for other ways.
"We often walk across the fields towards the forest," says Dürr. In the meantime, she and her companions know so many tours that they can react flexibly to the guests' wishes or to unforeseen changes in the weather. "Sometimes someone doesn't dare take a long donkey walk at first, and then we're on the road for a good two hours because people enjoy the relaxing effect so much," says the donkey guide, describing how plans can sometimes change even during the walks. Those who get involved with the animals usually also quickly find out that the cuddly donkey ladies like to be cuddled behind their ears. Touching their ears, on the other hand, is taboo with the white ladies. "They are very sensitive there.“
Behaviour is in the donkey's nature
The German Donkey Breeders' Association was pleased about the growing interest in the animals. "However, someone should always accompany them who can take responsibility," says Annemarie Bank-Lauer, Chairperson of the Association. If this is not the case and the hikers are not trained in handling the animal, the donkey quickly takes responsibility for itself. The result is not necessarily to everyone's liking, but it is in the donkey's nature.
"The donkey originally comes from the scree deserts in the Atlas Mountains," says Bank-Lauer. In the barren, dry climate of North Africa, it survived for centuries as a flight animal thanks to three typical reactions to possible dangers: "freezing, fleeing, attacking", says the chairwoman. Because a hasty escape in a rocky environment can quickly end fatally and the donkey does not exactly have distinctive attack possibilities, the animal usually prefers to "freeze" - and does not move any more. This can happen, he says, if he is frightened, scared or does not trust the person on the other end of the rein. "When this problem occurs, the person leading the walk can intervene," says the expert.
Rosie and Paula belong to an unspecified Egyptian dwarf donkey breed. In order for them to cope with the local climate, there are a few things to keep in mind when keeping them. For example, the donkeys must not stand in the damp for long periods of time, otherwise their hooves will be damaged. In addition, the dentist makes regular visits to the farm to care for the donkeys' teeth. According to Dürr, what they find in the pasture is not coarse enough for the animals' teeth to wear down naturally. When the donkeys stand at the fence, it doesn't mean that they don't get enough to eat. But they know that their carers often have a permitted, well-tolerated treat in their bag.
The Welsch riding stable in Arzdorf offers guided one-hour taster walks and extended two-hour walks for small and medium-sized groups. Bookings can be made by calling 0170/48 60 600.
The breeds
Only a few animals assigned
According to the German Donkey Breeders Association (DZE) in Bad Camberg, only a few donkeys living in Germany are assigned to a breed. Because of the donkey's low estimated importance in relation to other farm animals, no breeding according to a studbook was planned in this country until a few years ago. It is only since 2015 that the association has maintained a studbook for the German donkey breed in accordance with European regulations, and since 2019 also for the Thuringian donkey breed.