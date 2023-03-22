White donkeys in Wachtberg Deceleration with unusual animals

"We often walk across the fields towards the forest," says Dürr. In the meantime, she and her companions know so many tours that they can react flexibly to the guests' wishes or to unforeseen changes in the weather. "Sometimes someone doesn't dare take a long donkey walk at first, and then we're on the road for a good two hours because people enjoy the relaxing effect so much," says the donkey guide, describing how plans can sometimes change even during the walks. Those who get involved with the animals usually also quickly find out that the cuddly donkey ladies like to be cuddled behind their ears. Touching their ears, on the other hand, is taboo with the white ladies. "They are very sensitive there.“