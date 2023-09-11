Hubertinumshof Passageway Decision reached about illegal outdoor dining in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Snack bar operators set up tables and chairs on the passageway between Koblenzer Straße and Hubertinumshof in Bad Godesberg without the necessary permit. The city has now decided how to proceed.
For a few weeks now, the connecting passageway between Koblenzer Straße and Hubertinumshof has looked very much like the outdoor terrace of a restaurant. The owners of a snack bar have not only set up various tables and chairs but also decorated the wall with blinking string lights and plastic grasses and flowers. This "unerlaubte Sondernutzung" (unauthorised special use) has now been quasi-authorised, according to the city of Bonn. The operator of the snack bar has meanwhile received the necessary permit for "special use", Lea Hoffmann from the municipal press office informed the GA. This means that everything can remain exactly as it is in the passageway - including decorations.
Illegal outdoor catering causes controversy
The snack bar is not an isolated case in Bad Godesberg. The Godesburg hologram that can be seen from the top of the escalator in Alte Bahnhofstraße, for example, is hidden by tables and chairs. On Theaterplatz, a restaurateur had installed lush greenery, but this has since been cleared away.
But as reported, it was above all the outdoor dining area in the passageway to Hubertinumshof that had got politicians talking. The Bürger Bund Bonn questioned its legality in a parliamentary question. "The passageway area and thus the width of the emergency access route was considerably reduced," it said. In addition, neither the requirements pertaining to bicycles, which stipulate a pavement width of 2.50 metres, nor the regulations pertaining to layout and advertising statutes were adhered to, they claimed.
First a ban, then the permit
After the illegal use became known, the authorities banned the outdoor dining area. The operator then submitted an application for the necessary special use permit and the ban was lifted until a decision was made on whether or not to grant the permit. As a result, tables and chairs could remain in place and the outdoor dining area could be kept open. However, according to Hoffmann, the restaurant owner will have to pay a fine as well as the fee for "special use" retrospectively for the period before the permit had been granted.
This procedure is standard, Hoffmann explains. If the regulatory authority learns of an unauthorised special use, it takes appropriate measures to end it. Normally, this is done in a so-called extended administrative procedure, during which the person concerned is allowed to make a statement and apply for a special use permit. This is either granted or "an administrative order is issued prohibiting the use," says Hoffmann. Only if there is imminent danger can the authorities dispense with this procedure. In other words, only then can the unauthorised outdoor gastronomy be stopped immediately.
Tables and chairs must not obstruct the passageway
According to Hoffmann, the outdoor dining area in question does not need planning permission. The operator had been verbally informed that tables and chairs must not obstruct the passageway from Koblenzer Straße to Hubertinumshof. There are no requirements regarding the appearance or arrangement of furniture and decoration.
As long as the restaurateur "adheres to the specifications of the permit, there will be no grounds for regulatory action," says Hoffmann. "Otherwise, the regulatory authority would take action."
