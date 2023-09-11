Hubertinumshof Passageway Decision reached about illegal outdoor dining in Bad Godesberg

For a few weeks now, the connecting passageway between Koblenzer Straße and Hubertinumshof has looked very much like the outdoor terrace of a restaurant. The owners of a snack bar have not only set up various tables and chairs but also decorated the wall with blinking string lights and plastic grasses and flowers. This "unerlaubte Sondernutzung" (unauthorised special use) has now been quasi-authorised, according to the city of Bonn. The operator of the snack bar has meanwhile received the necessary permit for "special use", Lea Hoffmann from the municipal press office informed the GA. This means that everything can remain exactly as it is in the passageway - including decorations.