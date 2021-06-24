Chaos on the roads : Defective set of lights caused traffic jam in Sankt Augustin

Red lights, honking cars and arguing people. In Sankt Augustin, there was a lot of traffic chaos on Wednesday afternoon. The fault was the defective traffic lights at the main intersection of Bonner Straße and Arnold-Janssen-Straße. The barriers were at half mast, the traffic lights showed red.
The police deployed to the intersection with a large contingent to get the situation under control and regulate traffic. Despite the officers' efforts, cars were backed up in all directions in long queues, waiting to finally be allowed to pass the railroad tracks.
