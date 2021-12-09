Corona in Bonn : Delivery of air filters for Bonn schools delayed again

Many schools and day-care centres in Bonn are still waiting for the air filters. Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Bonn The delivery of air filters for schools and day-care centres in Bonn is delayed again. According to the city administration, installation is not expected until the end of January.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The delivery of 165 air filter units for schools and day-care centres in Bonn is delayed again. The manufacturer will not be able to provide the devices until mid-January at the earliest, according to the city. The installation will therefore probably be able to start at the end of January at the earliest.

Missing components due to the shortage of materials and the high demand for air filter units are the reasons for the delivery difficulties. Originally, the air filter units ordered in early September were to be delivered and installed in autumn. After this deadline could not be met, the units were promised for the end of November, which now cannot be met either.

The city's crisis team had decided at the beginning of August to procure and install the air filtration units in order to reduce the risk of infection with the coronavirus in poorly ventilated rooms. According to the administration, this applies to 150 rooms in day-care centres and schools in Bonn. Eleven rooms cannot be ventilated at all and are therefore not in use. In general, according to the administration, in winter, according to the ventilation plan of the Federal Environment Agency, intermittent ventilation should take place every 20 minutes for three to five minutes, as well as during all breaks, and - if possible - cross-ventilation. This is the most effective type of ventilation, as it produces the highest air exchange rate.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

More and more people are getting vaccinated

Meanwhile, according to the administration, more and more citizens in Bonn are getting vaccinated. Between November 30 and December 7, a total of 26,565 vaccinations were administered (1487 first, 1596 second and 23,482 booster vaccinations). So far, a total of 270,454 first vaccinations, 267,986 second vaccinations and 73,135 booster vaccinations against the coronavirus have been given in Bonn.

An open vaccination campaign will take place at the Haus der Jugend, Reuterstraße 100, on Friday, December 10. Between 3 and 9 pm, two doctors will be on hand to vaccinate people aged twelve and older. Also on Friday, the city will organise vaccinations from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Catholic Parish of St. Severin, Mainzer Straße 178, in Mehlem.

Information on other dates is available on the internet at www.bonn.de/impfen.

(Original text: buj; Translation: Mareike Graepel)