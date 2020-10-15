Increasing corona numbers : Demand for toilet paper is growing again

The demand for toilet paper is rising again. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Düsseldorf Against the background of increasing new corona infections, the demand for toilet paper is also rising again in Germany.

"We are currently seeing a slight increase in demand for individual products, including toilet paper, in our shops for the first time again," the discounter Aldi Süd told "Wirtschaftswoche" in an advance announcement on Wednesday. "In some regions and branches, we are registering a slight increase in demand for our hygiene range in individual cases," confirmed competitor Lidl.

However, retail chains such as Rewe, dm and Kaufland have not yet noticed any changes in their customers' purchasing behaviour. At the beginning of the Corona crisis, sales of toilet paper in drugstores and larger supermarkets had soared. In the second week of March, sales were more than twice as high as in the same week of 2019, according to market researchers, but then demand fell sharply before stabilising again in July.

According to "Wirtschaftswoche", spokespersons for Aldi and Lidl emphasised that there was no reason for hamster purchases. "Based on the experience of the past months, we are monitoring fluctuations in demand very closely in order to avoid possible supply bottlenecks," Aldi Süd said. In principle, the company is prepared for increasing demand and does not currently expect any restrictions in availability. Lidl also considers itself "well prepared". It could "react quickly if necessary in order to supply the shops with sufficient goods“.