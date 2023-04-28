New construction planned Demolition of old parking garage at Bonn Central Station

B+B is planning to build a new parking garage on the site. According to the plans presented to the Mobility Committee in March, around 300 parking spaces for cars and roughly the same number of parking spaces for bicycles should be created there. In the committee, however, the politicians specializing in this area expressed a number of wishes that would make a redesign more than it could handle. These included the possibility of more bicycle parking spaces, a play of colors on the colorful facade of the parking garage, a possible barrier-free accessibility to platform 5 (where the Voreifelbahn S23 to Euskirchen stops) and the installation of photovoltaic systems. The latter would be somewhat difficult according to the current plans, because the parking garage is planned without a roof.