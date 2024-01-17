Activists from ONE in Bonn Demonstrating for climate adaptation in flippers

What do the stakeholders from Bonn want to achieve? "The climate crisis is already a reality. We have to adapt to this changed reality. Not doing so is just as absurd as wearing summer clothes in the cold winter in Germany," said Ada Spieß, a law student from Bonn and ONE Youth Ambassador. In an interview with the GA, she explained that the aim of the "Don't miss out: Adapt!" was about drawing attention to a petition. In it, ONE calls on wealthy countries such as Germany to provide financial support to poorer countries in the Global South to help them adapt to the consequences of climate change.