Activists from ONE in Bonn Demonstrating for climate adaptation in flippers
Bonn · The organisation ONE is using unusual methods to campaign for debt relief for poor countries that are suffering particularly badly from climate change. It has made several appearances in Bonn.
Dressed in summer clothes and equipped with inflatable swimming animals, three young women demonstrated in front of the WCCB conference centre in Bonn's Bundesviertel. Sleeveless T-shirts, thin dresses, shorts. One of them had even swapped her shoes for flippers. As youth ambassadors, the activists are part of the ONE organisation, which aims to raise awareness of climate change, but without taking to the streets,
In Bonn, a total of five people are youth ambassadors for ONE. Despite the rather small size of the group, the organisation repeatedly attracts attention with campaigns in the city. The most recent one took place on 11 December, while the representatives of the states were working on the final document of the World Climate Conference in Dubai,
Demand: More money for climate adaptation
What do the stakeholders from Bonn want to achieve? "The climate crisis is already a reality. We have to adapt to this changed reality. Not doing so is just as absurd as wearing summer clothes in the cold winter in Germany," said Ada Spieß, a law student from Bonn and ONE Youth Ambassador. In an interview with the GA, she explained that the aim of the "Don't miss out: Adapt!" was about drawing attention to a petition. In it, ONE calls on wealthy countries such as Germany to provide financial support to poorer countries in the Global South to help them adapt to the consequences of climate change.
This petition was presented to Lisa Badum (Greens), Chair of the Subcommittee on International Climate and Energy Policy in the German Bundestag, by ONE activists at COP28 in Dubai. In its view, ONE's demands draw attention to a problem of justice, because: Although they have hardly contributed to climate change, many poor countries are most affected by its consequences.
Focus on the global South
As the organisation writes in a press release, ONE sees itself as an "international movement working to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases by 2030". ONE focus is on the Global South. According to Spieß, many of the campaigns are organised on a supra-regional basis. For example, so-called policy dialogues are organised at which members of the Bundestag discuss development policy issues. She also reported on demonstrations that ONE has organised in the constituencies of well-known politicians such as Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).
In mid-2022, ONE activists had a cardboard stand-up display of Lindner handing out symbolic gold coins in Bonn city centre. The aim of the campaign was to call on the G7 countries to make it easier for poorer countries to reduce their debt and thus relieve them financially. In June 2023, ONE was represented by two activists at the Bonn Climate Conference. There, too, the organisation called on rich countries to significantly increase climate investments for poor countries.
Original text: Tim Walter
Translation: Mareike Graepel