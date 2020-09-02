Vigil in Bonn : Demonstrators camp outside police station in Ramersdorf
Ramersdorf Nine demonstrators have pitched their tents in front of the police station in Ramersdorf and registered for a vigil. It is about a man who is in custody there. He is said to have participated in the demonstrations in Garzweiler.
Opposite the police station in Bonn-Ramersdorf, demonstrators have registered a picket and pitched their tents. Nine people gathered on Tuesday evening on the Telekom premises opposite the presidium, a police spokesman said in response to a telephone inquiry by the GA.
According to this, the vigil was registered on Tuesday until the end of the week. Whether the demonstrators will actually stay until Friday is still unclear, however. A poster reads: "No racism in the Veedel“.
The background of the meeting at the police headquarters on Königswinterer Straße is a man who has been in custody since Sunday, the spokesman further announced. He is said to have participated in the demonstrations at the open-cast mine in Garzweiler. Further information was not known at first. In the case of the man in custody, the speaker referred to the police in Aachen.