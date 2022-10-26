Protest on the market square in Bonn : Demonstrators demand end of regime in Iran

120 demonstrators gathered in front of the Old Town Hall in Bonn on Tuesday evening. Foto: Rolf Klodt

Bonn 40 days after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, 120 demonstrators in Bonn's city centre spoke out for more women's rights in Iran.

About 120 demonstrators commemorated Jina Mahsa Amini, who was murdered in Iran, early on Tuesday evening. Since the death of the Iranian woman, the country has been in a state of emergency, the initiators said over loudspeakers. They chanted: "Down with the dictatorship!“

Jina Mahsa Amini has meanwhile become a code word for "one of the biggest feminist freedom movements" and stands for all the people murdered by the regime in the meantime, said the group of Iranian exiles. They demand that the German government take a clearer stance against the regime. In addition, the Iranians want, among other things, a closure of the Islamic Centre of Hamburg and expulsion of its management as well as a break-off of the negotiations on the so-called nuclear agreement.