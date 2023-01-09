Second café venue : "Der Kaffeeladen Bonn" opens in Friedrichstraße

In the new coffee shop on Friedrichstraße: Carola Zipper with her son Luka. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn Carola Zipper has opened another branch of "Kaffeeladen Bonn". In addition to the café in Beuel, the freshly roasted coffee specialities can now also be found in Bonn's city centre.

"Actually, I already wanted to open my first shop here in Friedrichstraße - and now it has finally worked out." Carola Zipper has been running Kaffeeladen Bonn, a combined café and roastery, in Obere Wilhelmstraße in Beuel since 2013. Now, after conversion and renovation, the boss has opened another location, in a former watch and jewellery shop in Friedrichstraße in the centre of Bonn.

The entry area of the listed building is already impressive. In the interior, the stucco mouldings are still intact, and a three-ring designer lamp hangs from the ceiling. A modern tiled floor with matching Art Nouveau ornamentation has been laid; the walls are covered with mint-coloured tiles and shelves.

There are a total of four bar stools at the two windows, so you can enjoy your coffee with a view of Friedrichstraße. The few seats already indicate the focus of the second coffee shop: "Our main business here is selling freshly roasted speciality coffee, also unpackaged," Carola Zipper explains. "We will fill any container you bring with you." If you don't have one with you, you can choose between two sizes of washable bags in the shop - the one for 500 grams costs 12.95 euros and the one for 1000 grams 14.95 euros. Or you can stick with the packaged version.

Carola Zipper roasts twice a week at her brother Christian's place in Gelsenkirchen. Single Origins are offered, such as Amaro from Ethiopia (500 g for 16 euros) or Monsooned Malabar from India (500 g for 15 euros), as well as espresso blends, for example X-Roast or Strong made of 60 per cent Robusta and 40 per cent Arabica (500 g each 14.30 euros). In addition, there is a selection of accessories from Aero Press, espresso makers from Bialetti, and British coffee and teacups.

An Italian coffee machine by Faema (cappuccino 3.20 euros, latte macchiato 3.90 euros) makes sure you can enjoy your coffee on the spot. The highlight is an Austrian filter coffee machine that freshly brews each cup individually, up to three cups at a time (filter coffee 3.30 euros).

Baked goods, including vegan ones, are to be added from February. And the oat milk powder that is mixed in the new coffee shop already comes from the non-packaging shop on Obere Wilhelmstraße in Beuel - as a vegan alternative to dairy milk.

Info: Der Kaffeeladen Bonn, Friedrichstr. 37, 53111 Bonn-Innenstadt, www.derkaffeeladen.de. Open Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed on Sun.

Original text: Hagen Haas