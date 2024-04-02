Underground Museum in Cologne Descent into the realm of the dead - a tomb like Indiana Jones
Cologne · Cologne is home to the only museum of its kind in the world: Go underground and discover a perfectly preserved Roman tomb. It's magical and mystical and it’s full of surprises.
A green-painted door opens to reveal a chapel-like room. From there, steep steps lead down into the depths. It gets colder with each step. Footsteps click-click on stone. A mysterious twilight surrounds the visitor, and then a raised trapdoor appears. Behind it is a chamber - Cologne's Pharaoh's Tomb.
On the far wall of the chamber is a sarcophagus decorated with figures, its tomb slab dislodged. All sorts of things come to mind, depending on your personal background. One person might think of vampires, another of Christ - the empty tomb, the resurrection and so on. There are three portrait busts on the sides. Nose, ears, everything on them. At first glance they look almost too perfect to be real. But the sculptures are originals and they are more than 1800 years old.
The chamber is one of the best-preserved Roman tombs north of the Alps. But it is not a museum. "We are an archaeological experience," says Professor Heinz Günter Horn (83), chairman of the Weiden Roman Tomb Society. "In a museum, the artefacts are taken out of their context. Here they are in exactly the same place as they were in ancient times. You won't find that anywhere else". It's a tomb with an Indiana Jones feel.
The site is located in the middle of one of Cologne's main thoroughfares, Aachener Strasse - and it's no coincidence: the road was built by the Romans themselves. In its day it was called the Via Belgica because it led to Belgium and on to the French Channel coast. There were graves on both sides of the road.
Down below, everything looks as it did in the time of the gladiators
In Roman times, the dead had to be buried outside the city, but just like today, the rich and famous wanted to show who they were even in death. So they built the grandest tombs possible right on the street. The Roman tomb in the present-day district of Weiden probably also had a burial temple above ground.
The tomb was rediscovered in 1843. It was long overlooked, but in recent years many volunteers have opened it to the public and it can now be visited three days a week. A modern information centre uses sound and images to introduce visitors to the world of the Romans, and at the end of May an extension will be opened with a meeting room and a Roman garden behind it. All this takes place above ground - below, everything looks as it did in the days of the legionaries and gladiators.
Archaeologist Horn describes the atmosphere in the burial chamber as "magical, almost mystical", and he is not exaggerating. When the tomb was reopened a few years ago, there were attempts to seal it off with a pane of glass and only allow visitors to look in from the outside - after all, the tomb is also a treasure trove. But Horn successfully fought against this plan: "I said, 'I bet people will behave down here'. And that's exactly what happened." It was the atmosphere of the place, he said, that kept people quiet.
Horn also resisted the temptation to overload the room with information; in fact, there is nothing written down here. "People should come in here and be completely captivated by the atmosphere. They should say, "Wow! Nothing more."
Not just a burial chamber, but also a dining room
Perhaps the biggest surprise in the chamber is a pair of wicker chairs with cushions - or at least that's what they look like. In fact, they are made of limestone. Their design is no different from today's models - which is why a teacher once collapsed exhausted in one of them at the height of summer, apparently thinking it couldn't possibly be antique. The armchairs are built into the wall, and you can even lie down in them.
Horn explains that this is because, in Roman times, people regularly visited a tomb and even ate down there. "It's not just a burial chamber, it's also a dining room." At tomb banquets, people felt particularly close to their deceased relatives. The portrait busts depict such family members. In one case, the existing head of a paramour was used. This may have been an ornamental figure in the family home. The hairstyle, typical of prostitutes of the time, has been reworked. "Well, they wouldn't have wanted to shock their poor spinster aunt."
The soft light of late afternoon falls through a shaft onto the Carrara marble sarcophagus that a landowner had made for himself and his wife around 300 AD - an expensive imported piece. The family who lived here must have had the status of today's oligarchs, says Horn. Only the very richest could have afforded something like this. But the money was well spent. Today, the realm of the dead on Aachener Strasse still bears witness to the world of the living almost 2000 years ago.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Jean Lennox)