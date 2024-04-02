Underground Museum in Cologne Descent into the realm of the dead - a tomb like Indiana Jones

Archaeologist Horn describes the atmosphere in the burial chamber as "magical, almost mystical", and he is not exaggerating. When the tomb was reopened a few years ago, there were attempts to seal it off with a pane of glass and only allow visitors to look in from the outside - after all, the tomb is also a treasure trove. But Horn successfully fought against this plan: "I said, 'I bet people will behave down here'. And that's exactly what happened." It was the atmosphere of the place, he said, that kept people quiet.