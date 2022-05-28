Restrictions as of Friday : Deutsche Bahn announces further train cancellations in and around Bonn

Bonn's main railway station. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Extensive work is scheduled on the railway tracks between Cologne and Mainz. Starting yesterday, Friday, this will also lead to considerable restrictions and train cancellations in Bonn for a fortnight. An overview.

Deutsche Bahn is continuing to renew the railway infrastructure between Cologne and Mainz. From Friday, 27 May, to Friday, 10 June, it is bundling a large number of works on level crossings, stations, overhead lines, tracks and points. This will lead to train cancellations. For example, no trains can run between Roisdorf and Remagen from 9 p.m. on Friday, 3 June, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 June.

The changes:

RE 5: From Monday, 30 May, to Thursday, 2 June, the last train between Bonn main station and Remagen will be cancelled in the evening.

From Friday, 3 June, 9 p.m., to Tuesday, 7 June, 5 a.m., all services between Roisdorf and Remagen will be cancelled.

From Tuesday, 7 June, until Friday, 10 June, the last journey between Bonn and Remagen will be cancelled.

RB 26: All journeys between Köln Messe/Deutz and Remagen will be cancelled from Friday, 3 June, 9 p.m. to Tuesday, 7 June, 5 a.m.

During the night, there are repeated cancellations between Bonn and Remagen. Monday to Friday, some trains between Köln Messe/Deutz and Köln/Bonn Flughafen are cancelled.

RB 30: All journeys between Bonn and Remagen are cancelled in the period from Monday, 30 May, 5 am, to Friday, 10 June, 11 pm.

RB 48: All services between Cologne and Mehlem are cancelled during the entire period. From Saturday, 4 June, to Monday, 6 June, there will be replacement services between Deutz and Roisdorf.

Between Roisdorf and Remagen there will be a rail replacement service (SEV) between Friday, 3 June, 9 p.m., and Tuesday, 7 June, 5 a.m., with buses serving all stations. In addition, express buses will be used. At Bonn Central Station, only the trains of the S 23 to Euskirchen will run on the Whitsun weekend. Passenger guides will be on hand in Roisdorf, Bonn and Remagen. As an alternative to the SEV, the city railway lines 16 and 18 will be available. During the work, DB will divert long-distance trains via the right bank of the Rhine. All details at bauinfos.deutschebahn.com/nrw.

