Expansion plans presented Deutsche Bahn plans two more tracks at Cologne Central Station

The station in Cologne is already the largest in the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a statement from Deutsche Bahn. With the addition of another platform, the façade at the current rear of the station facing Breslauer Platz is also to be modernized. The architectural firm J.MAYER.H und Partner from Berlin has been awarded the contract. The plans include the possibility of a green roof but Deutsche Bahn has not announced whether this will actually be implemented. The platform is to be accessible via elevators and escalators. The 215-meter-long central platform will be 96 centimeters high, allowing passengers with limited mobility to board the S-Bahn trains without barriers.