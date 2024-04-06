Expansion plans presented Deutsche Bahn plans two more tracks at Cologne Central Station
Cologne · Deutsche Bahn is planning to extend Cologne Central Station towards Breslauer Platz. This should allow for new S-Bahn lines that will benefit the whole region. Plans also include a new facade.
Two tracks and a new platform are to be added at Cologne Central Station to allow for more rail traffic. Deutsche Bahn has now submitted the plans for the expansion to the Federal Railway Authority in Bonn.
The planning team brought 23 binders along to present how the central section is to be extended for the expansion of S-Bahn traffic. As part of the expansion of the S11 line between Cologne and Bergisch Gladbach, the construction project aims to ensure a five-minute frequency of service in this direction. Moreover, the S-Bahn lines S10 and S14 will also run between Cologne-Dellbrück and Bergisch Gladbach in the future.
At the future platform at tracks 12/13, trains will then only depart in the direction of Cologne Hansaring. The existing platform at tracks 10/11 will only be used by trains heading towards Messe/Deutz. This means that for the first time, two S-Bahn trains in each direction can stop at the main station at the same time. This planning should also reduce waiting times at the Hohenzollern Bridge.
New platform will be 215 meters long
The station in Cologne is already the largest in the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a statement from Deutsche Bahn. With the addition of another platform, the façade at the current rear of the station facing Breslauer Platz is also to be modernized. The architectural firm J.MAYER.H und Partner from Berlin has been awarded the contract. The plans include the possibility of a green roof but Deutsche Bahn has not announced whether this will actually be implemented. The platform is to be accessible via elevators and escalators. The 215-meter-long central platform will be 96 centimeters high, allowing passengers with limited mobility to board the S-Bahn trains without barriers.
Dr. Norbert Reinkober, Managing Director of the regional rail transport authority go.Rheinland, says that the expansion of the Cologne rail hub is important for the region: "The section around the main station, which has now entered the planning approval phase, is the core of the entire project. The new S-Bahn tracks will enable the introduction of new S-Bahn lines that will benefit the entire region."
(Orig. text: Anja Wollschlaeger / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)