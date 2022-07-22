High number of employees out sick : Deutsche Bahn suspends tram service in Rhine-Sieg district

The S12 at the Siegburg Train Station . Foto: MEIKE BÖSCHEMEYER/MEIKE BÖSCHEMYER

Rhine-Sieg-District Deutsche Bahn is reacting to a high level of sick leave among its employees by suspending services on the S8, S11, S12 and S13/S19 commuter S-Bahn lines until Sunday.

Deutsche Bahn customers will face considerable restrictions in the region over the next few days. As Deutsche Bahn announced on Thursday evening, all services of the S-Bahn lines S8, S11, S12 and S13/S19 will be cancelled until Sunday.

The reason given is a regional increase in sick leave among DB employees during the height of the main vacation season. DB Regio NRW, which coordinates regional transport for North Rhine-Westphalia, is particularly affected. The company said it was working on setting up a bus replacement service for important sections of the affected S-Bahn lines.

Only by cancelling the S-Bahn lines could the service on the remaining lines be secured, the statement continues. 80 percent of the routes in the regional traffic can be operated as planned. However, there will also be restrictions on individual RE and RB lines.