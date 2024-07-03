Troisdorf to Wiesbaden Deutsche Bahn to close line on the right bank of the Rhine for five months

On Tuesday afternoon, Deutsche Bahn officials gave an initial overview of the work to be carried out between Troisdorf and Unkel. The closure is also intended to speed up the expansion of the S13 line. According to railway project manager Jens Sülwold, the S13 should be able to run to Beuel from the end of 2026. The section between Beuel and Oberkassel, however, will not be extended before 2030. Travellers on the right bank of the Rhine will have to rely on replacement buses for several months during the general overhaul.