Troisdorf to Wiesbaden Deutsche Bahn to close line on the right bank of the Rhine for five months
Troisdorf · Deutsche Bahn is to close the railway line on the right bank of the Rhine from July to December 2026 as part of a nationwide general overhaul. Tracks, switches, overhead lines and stations will be replaced. This is what we know so far.
Rail travellers on the right bank of the Rhine will have to get used to massive restrictions the year after next. As part of a major overhaul of lines across Germany, Deutsche Bahn will close the line between Troisdorf and Wiesbaden via Erpel, Unkel, Bad Honnef, Königswinter, Beuel and Sankt Augustin stations for five months.
From 10 July to 11 December 2026, no trains will run on this section of the line so that tracks, switches, overhead lines and stations can be renewed.
On Tuesday afternoon, Deutsche Bahn officials gave an initial overview of the work to be carried out between Troisdorf and Unkel. The closure is also intended to speed up the expansion of the S13 line. According to railway project manager Jens Sülwold, the S13 should be able to run to Beuel from the end of 2026. The section between Beuel and Oberkassel, however, will not be extended before 2030. Travellers on the right bank of the Rhine will have to rely on replacement buses for several months during the general overhaul.
A full report will follow.
Original text: Christoph Meurer
Translation: Jean Lennox