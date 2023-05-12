Warning strikes Deutsche Bahn to stop long-distance trains for 50 hours
Berlin/Cologne · As of Sunday evening, long-distance rail services will come to a stop: During a warning strike by the EVG trade union, which will last for around 50 hours, ending Tuesday night, the company will take all ICE and IC trains out of service. Regional services are also likely to come to a virtual standstill.
Deutsche Bahn is completely suspending all long-distance services for around two days beginning on Sunday evening due to a warning strike. From Sunday evening at 10 p.m. until Tuesday night at midnight, all ICE and IC trains will remain in the depots, the company announced on Thursday. Also when it comes to regional traffic "during the strike mostly no train will run". Previously, the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) had announced a comprehensive 50-hour warning strike for long-distance, regional and freight traffic during this period as a result of the ongoing wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn.
"All passengers who want to postpone their trip planned for May 14-16 due to the EVG strike can use their long-distance ticket booked up to and including May 11 flexibly from now up to and including Sunday evening," Deutsche Bahn announced.
Deutsche Bahn personnel director Martin Seiler had previously stressed that rail traffic could be kept running smoothly for the most part at least until the warning strike began on Sunday evening. "From what I know now, I would definitely want to consider Sunday as safe for travel," he said in Cologne.
Deutsche Bahn expects "massive impact" as of Sunday evening
Deutsche Bahn expects "massive impacts" on all German rail operations as of Sunday evening. "Significant impacts on pan-European freight traffic must also be expected," it said. Six out of ten European freight corridors pass through the German rail network.
"We have to strike for this long because then we simply have a stronger economic impact and can increase the pressure," EVG collective bargaining representative Cosima Ingenschay said in Cologne on Thursday. Especially in freight traffic, long bottlenecks would occur, which would increase the economic pressure.
Collective bargaining in the rail sector has been ongoing since the end of February. This is the third nationwide warning strike called by the EVG since then. In March, it joined forces with the services union Verdi to paralyze large sections of public transport for a day, including most airports. The second strike in April was limited to a period of eight hours, but also caused many cancellations, especially in long-distance traffic. On the autobahns, however, the feared traffic jams did not occur.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)