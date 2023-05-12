Warning strikes Deutsche Bahn to stop long-distance trains for 50 hours

Collective bargaining in the rail sector has been ongoing since the end of February. This is the third nationwide warning strike called by the EVG since then. In March, it joined forces with the services union Verdi to paralyze large sections of public transport for a day, including most airports. The second strike in April was limited to a period of eight hours, but also caused many cancellations, especially in long-distance traffic. On the autobahns, however, the feared traffic jams did not occur.