Bonn-based telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom confident of further growth

"In the long term, nationwide coverage with the networks of the future is crucial for the future viability of our business location," said Höttges. However, customers are still reacting rather hesitantly to the connections with higher bandwidth: only one million customers have actually booked a fiber-optic tariff with Telekom. "We now need to improve the marketing of fiber optic products," said Höttges. Customers need to be convinced even more of the benefits. He anticipates that it will be possible to convince 30 to 40 percent of connected customers to opt for a fiber optic tariff in the future. It is too late to only start expanding fiber optics when the data demand is there. "We have now reached the pace of expansion that we will continue in the coming years," said Höttges.