Parcel services DHL subsidiary to set up packing stations for all delivery services

When sending or picking up packages, German consumers will be able to make greater use of automated packing stations in the future. The packing stations will be available around the clock. DHL already has more than 13,000 Packstations and plans to increase this number to 15,000 in the future, and now a newly founded DHL subsidiary will provide additional services. The Bonn-based logistics company announced the founding of the subsidiary on Monday. The new automated packing stations, of which only prototypes exist so far, are called OneStopBox. The plan is to install 100 of them this year, 2,000 next year and several thousand in each of the following years.