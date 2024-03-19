Parcel services DHL subsidiary to set up packing stations for all delivery services
Bonn · For years, market leader DHL has set the tone when it comes to packing stations. Now the Bonn-based logistics company is founding a company to bring a new type of packing station service to the market.
When sending or picking up packages, German consumers will be able to make greater use of automated packing stations in the future. The packing stations will be available around the clock. DHL already has more than 13,000 Packstations and plans to increase this number to 15,000 in the future, and now a newly founded DHL subsidiary will provide additional services. The Bonn-based logistics company announced the founding of the subsidiary on Monday. The new automated packing stations, of which only prototypes exist so far, are called OneStopBox. The plan is to install 100 of them this year, 2,000 next year and several thousand in each of the following years.
In contrast to Packstations, where only DHL delivers parcels, OneStopBox will be open to all carriers, meaning it can also be used by competitors of the market leader. This should make things easier for consumers: They can pick up their packages from different parcel services at one location instead of having to drive to different locations. Retailers will also be able to store their goods in the OneStopBox metal compartments so that customers can pick them up after closing time.
In the package delivery industry, one uses the term "white label" machines, which look inconspicuous and do not have a company's brand color. The OneStopBoxes, of which there are only prototypes so far, are white. The concept is not new: the Austrian company myflexbox has been operating parcel machines in Germany since the end of 2022, and there are now nearly 200 of them. By the end of the year, there should be up to 700.
(Original text: dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)