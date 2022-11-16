Carnival in Cologne : Did security guards take money for admission to the Zülpicher Viertel?

Foto: dpa/Thomas Banneyer

Cologne The Zülpicher Straße was closed after only one hour on November 11 in Cologne due to overcrowding. Stewards from a security company allegedly continued to let people through anyway - for a fee. What the city of Cologne says about the accusations.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Employees of a security company allegedly took money from people who wanted to celebrate carnival in the Zülpicher district at a blocking point in Cologne on 11 November. Residents sent videos to the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" showing a man in a yellow high-visibility waistcoat taking banknotes from people in costume - and then letting them through the barricade. Zülpicher Straße was already closed at this point due to overcrowding. Through loudspeaker announcements, the police asked people in front of the barriers to leave the neighbourhood and move to other places in the city.

The mobile phone videos show that those who hand over a five-euro note to the odner, which he sorts into a whole bundle of banknotes, are let in. Others, however, are apparently let through without paying: On a video, three women can be seen obviously flirting with the stewards, one woman hugs one of the men - who then lets the group through.

City of Cologne is considering legal action

The City of Cologne is investigating the indications of possible irregularities and is in talks with the security companies commissioned to do so, as a city spokeswoman said on Tuesday in response to an enquiry. "If it turns out that one or more employees of security companies have accepted money, the City of Cologne will take legal action," she says. In addition, a ban will be imposed on future assignments.

According to the city's own information, about 500 employees of private security companies had been deployed for 11 November to support the public order office in the controls. "The public order office checked a total of 489 security guards, 83 of them on the Eleventh in the Eleventh itself," said the city spokeswoman. "Eight employees were rejected because their documents did not meet the requirements."

The city and police are still evaluating the day of operations. For the first time, only one entrance to the Zülpicher Viertel had been opened in a new security concept. Thousands of people initially waited in front of the barriers at noon, but then moved on and celebrated at the Aachener Weiher and on the university meadows, among other places. The result was that the meadows there were completely littered after 11/11. Groups repeatedly overran the barriers in the side streets to get to Zülpicher Straße. These had been closed off to protect the residents.

Lauterbach criticises inadequate Corona protection measures

Criticism comes, among others, from Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. "I am appalled at how irresponsibly and unprofessionally the city of Cologne has handled infection control at the street carnival," said the SPD politician in an interview with the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger". In the party zones, young people had gathered "completely uncontrolled, as if Corona did not exist", Lauterbach said. "If we now get a sharp rise in the number of cases in NRW, that will also be on the City of Cologne's head."

Cologne's mayor Henriette Reker (non-party) commented on Monday: "The city's concept was aimed at providing the best possible protection for residents, who are exposed to particular stress, and at ensuring the safety of those celebrating," she said. "For the most part, we have succeeded in this. We will now evaluate what worked well and what worked less well." These results would then be presented in a timely manner to the Carnival Round Table, which includes restaurateurs and others. "As a city, we would still welcome it if professional organisers could be found who would be willing to organise an event that would help spread out the revelers and improve the situation around Zülpicher Straße," Reker announced.

Seven police officers injured at Carnival in Cologne

Cologne's city director Andrea Blome had stressed in advance that the idea of directing revelers to other neighbourhoods as they arrived, in order to relieve the Zülpicher district, was quickly rejected, as almost everyone was drawn to Zülpicher Straße. "We can't put up no trespassing signs in Cologne," she said. The revelers come to Cologne for Carnival on their own, not because of an invitation from the city.

The Cologne police had a total of 335 operations in the city on 11 November, about 80 more than last year. The officers issued 75 expulsions and took 28 drunk or rowdy people into custody. 145 offences were reported, 51 of which were assaults. Seven police officers were injured in acts of resistance, and three were subsequently unfit for duty.

Original text: Claudia Hauser