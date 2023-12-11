Additional seats and night trains Discover the changes the new Deutsche Bahn timetable brings

■ More: In future, the ICE will run every half hour between Hanover and Berlin. Passengers will be able to travel from Berlin to Munich almost every hour. There will be twice as many trains as before. 14 Sprinters will complete the journey in less than four hours every day. It will also be faster to get from Berlin to Amsterdam. The journey time will be reduced by half an hour thanks to the use of new locomotives. Regional connections will also be improved. There will soon be more trains between Nuremberg and Leipzig, five a day instead of one. Magdeburg will have a new direct connection to Hamburg.