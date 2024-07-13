The university's arcade courtyard Discover what visitors can expect at the 40th Bonn Silent Film Festival

Evenings full of film, art and live music

8 August, 9.15 pm: "Ballet Mécanique". Music: Cellophone (Paul Rittel & Tobias Strutz). (No intertitles). Followed by "Du skal aere din hustru"(You shall honour your wife). (Music by Sabrina Zimmermann & Mark Pogolski); (English intertitles).

9 August, 9.15 pm: JÛJIRO "In the Shadow of Yoshiwara". Music by Sabrina Zimmermann & Mark Pogolski (English and German intertitles)

9 August, 11 pm: "His wife, the unknown". Music: Daan van den Hurk (English intertitles)

10.8., 21.15: "Sherlock, Jr." Music: Daan van den Hurk (grand piano) (English intertitles)

10.8., 22.30: "Varhanik. sv. vita" (The Organist at St. Vitus Cathedral). Music: Maud Nelissen (grand piano) (Czech and German intertitles)

11 August, 21.15: "Europe". Music: Maud Nelissen. Followed by "Prem Sanyas. The light of Asia". Music: cellophone. (no intertitles)

12 August, 9.15 pm: "Slipping Wives". Music: Richard Siedhoff. (English intertitles). Followed by "Jealousy". Music: Richard Siedhoff & Mykyta Sierov. (German intertitles)

13 August, 9.15 pm: "Cinderella" (Cinderella). Music: Elizabeth-Jane Baldry & Mykyta Sierov. (English intertitles, German subtitles). Followed by "Thora van Deken". Music: M-Cine (Dorothee Haddenbruch & Katharina Stashik) (Swedish intertitles with German translation).

14 August, 9.15 pm: "Alice's Day at Sea". Music: Meg Morley. (Dutch intertitles with German translation). Followed by "Maria do Maar" (Maria of the Sea). Music: Stephen Horne & Elizabeth-Jane Baldry. (Portuguese intertitles with German translation).

15 August, 9.15 pm: "LA MONTAGNE INFIDÈLE" (The Deceitful Mountain). Music: Stephen Horne & Frank Bockius. (Spanish intertitles with German translation). Followed by "Der Berg des Schicksals" (The Mountain of Fate). Music: Neil Brand. (German intertitles).

16 August, 9.15 pm: "Behind the Screen" (with Charlie Chaplin). Music: Neil Brand & Günter Buchwald. (English intertitles). Followed by "Shooting Stars". Music: Meg Morley & Frank Bockius. (English intertitles)

17 August, 9.15 pm: "UN CHIEN ANDALOU" (An Andalusian Dog). Musical version from 1960 (French intertitles with German translation).

17 August, 10 pm: "LA FEMME ET LE PANTIN". Music: Günter Buchwald & Frank Bockius. (French intertitles with German translation).

18 August, 9.15 pm: "The Black Pirate". Music: Filmsirup - Matthias André, Christian Carazo, Michi Hendricks. (English intertitles)

All information can be found at foerderverein-filmkultur.de.