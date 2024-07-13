The university's arcade courtyard Discover what visitors can expect at the 40th Bonn Silent Film Festival
Bonn · The Bonn International Silent Film Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In keeping with tradition, this will take place without many words, but with live music. And the programme promises classics and gems of the silent film genre.
Strictly speaking, it’s a double anniversary: 40 years ago, the current director of the Munich Film Museum, Stefan Drößler, founded the Bonn Summer Cinema together with Matthias Keuthen. Then 30 years ago, it mutated into the International Silent Film Festival, now one of the most important and best-attended festivals of its kind in Europe. And the current curator duo Eva Hielscher and Oliver Hanley have no plans to stop. In 2024, the Förderverein Filmkultur Bonn will continue to present a (more or less) colourful programme in the Arkadenhof at the University of Bonn from 8 to 18 August. The organisers revealed what's in store for us in a digital press conference.
Hielscher and Hanley have planned a special kick-off: "Ballet Mécanique", a key work of avant-garde cinema, will be the first film to be shown at this year's anniversary festival, the same film that kicked off the first edition in 1985. At the same time, they are continuing the traditions of the Silent Film Festival, which include both free admission and engaging live musicians.
A total of 19 different artists in various constellations will breathe life into the wide variety of films. These include long-time collaborators such as Sabrina Zimmermann, Stephen Horne and Günter A. Buchwald, as well as the likes of pianist Maud Nelissen, the duo M-Cine and the Filmsirup formation led by Michael Hendricks from Bonn, who only recently joined the festival team. The only film without live music is Luis Buñuel's "An Andalusian Dog", which is accompanied by its own music. "This music is so firmly interwoven with the film that it seems unthinkable to compose anything else," says Hanley.
Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, of course
Hielscher and Hanley are continuing the tried-and-tested concept for the films. Of course, audience favourites such as Charlie Chaplin ("Behind the Screen") and Buster Keaton ("Sherlock, Jr") are included, but they are by no means always pandering to the mainstream. The Japanese melodrama "In the Shadow of Yoshiwara", the Czech crime film "The Organist at St. Vitus Cathedral" and the documentary "The Faithless Mountain" about the eruption of Mount Etna in 1923 are just three examples of works that will be of particular interest to cineastes. Fortunately, there are plenty of them in Bonn and the surrounding area, as audience numbers in recent years have shown.
They are also likely to be delighted by the German Film Institute and Film Museum's (DFF) new digital restoration of Karl Grune's "Eifersucht" (Jealousy), which is making its world premiere in the federal city. Lotte Reininger's silhouette film "Aschenputtel" and "Alice's Day at Sea" from Walt Disney's early work, even before Mickey Mouse saw the light of day, are also likely to be exciting.
"The Black Pirate" is a real masterpiece on the big screen, with Douglas Fairbanks, one of the great Hollywood stars of the time, shining as a buccaneer.
The Silent Film Days are rounded off by a supporting programme that takes place on Sundays in the Brotfabrik during the festival.
(Original text: Thomas Kölsch / Translation: Jean Lennox)