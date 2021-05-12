Deutsche Welle: Interdisciplinary and international conference : “Disruption and Innovation”: Global Media Forum brings experts together, digitally

The Global Media Forum is taking place on June 14 and 15, 2021. Foto: Deutsche Welle

Bonn Save the date: The Global Media Forum is taking place on June 14 and 15, 2021. Experts from media, politics, culture and science, as well as the business and civil society, will discuss the title topic "Disruption and Innovation“. Among them: A famous YouTuber, a Pulitzer Prize winner, a Facebook representative, a UNESCO Press Freedom Prize winner and a UN Special Rapporteur for Press Freedom at OHCHR.

On June 14 and 15, the Global Media Forum brings together media professionals and decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, business and science from around the world to get together, discuss and explore solutions. Our topic in 2021: “Disruption and Innovation”. The event will be livestreamed from DW headquarters and brought digitally to all participants – free of charge. Be prepared to be stimulated, challenged and entertained!

This year, the Forum focuses on the challenges of disruptive innovations while discovering opportunities to influence these developments. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will open the conference that will then be joined by, amongst others, Maria Ressa, Timothy Snyder, Audrey Tang, Nas Daily and Irene Kahn. In panel discussions, keynotes and more, the speakers and participants will discuss topics from AI surveillance tech to countering conspiracy theories. All formats will be interactive.

As has become a tradition, the Global Media Forum’s partners from all over the world take part by hosting a wide array of sessions as the second pillar of the conference program. In 2021, there will be, amongst others, contributions by the Friedrich Naumann Stiftung (based in Istanbul), the Association of German Newspaper Publishers (Berlin) and the Goethe Institute (Munich).

The DW Global Media Forum fellowship program welcomes up to 200 people each year from around the world: This year's fellows, digital media professionals from Kenia and Pakistan to Ukraine and Brasil, will digitally join a series of capacity building workshops exclusively tailored for them. A unique part of the conference, the fellows will also contribute their ideas and experiences to the main program.

In order to ensure everyone's safety and well-being, the Global Media Forum 2021 will be held as a hybrid event. This means that while many of our speakers and panelists will travel to Bonn, Germany, the majority of our audiences will follow the event online using the latest streaming technology.

This media event is not just for journalists only. The organisers encourage and welcome interdisciplinary exchange and are delighted to have representatives of all kinds of backgrounds attend the events.