Current Corona situation : Distance learning for all school children in NRW from Monday

All school children in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to switch back to distance/digital learning classes from Monday. Foto: dpa/Daniel Naupold

Düsseldorf All school children in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to switch back to distance/digital learning classes from Monday. Classroom instruction ("Präsenzunterricht") will be suspended until 31 January - this also applies to final-year classes. The situation is slightly different for kindergarten children. Also, Family Minister Stamp wants to push for a suspension of the Kita fees during lockdown.

This was announced by Education Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) on Wednesday after a special cabinet meeting.

Day-care centres in North Rhine-Westphalia will only operate on a limited basis from Monday - but day-care centres will remain open in principle. Groups are to be separated from each other and the amount of care for each child will be reduced by 10 hours per week in January, Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP) announced in Düsseldorf on Wednesday.

Stamp also appealed to all parents who are able to care for their children at home depending on their job and family situation. However, there will be emergency care for children of parents could cannot provide care for their children at home.

Staff in day-care centres in NRW can continue to be tested for Corona free of charge. Until the Easter holidays, this will be possible up to six times, said Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP).

North Rhine-Westphalia's Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP) has also promised to push for a suspension of Kita fees during the lockdown. "Talks are now being held with the municipal umbrella organisations and the Minister of Finance to this end," he said.

The health offices of North Rhine-Westphalia reported 4511 new Corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute within one day on Wednesday. In addition, 236 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours in Germany's most populous state, the RKI announced on Wednesday morning. The number of new infections in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 115.3 on average in the state on Wednesday morning. According to the report, the 7-day incidence is highest in the district of Gütersloh with 179.5 cases. This infection rate is lowest in the Hochsauerlandkreis district with 62.7 cases.

Original text: GA, dpa