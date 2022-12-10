Haribo, Birkenstock, Globetrotter : Do you know these factory outlets in Bonn and the region?

There are quite a few factory outlets and warehouses in and around Bonn. Foto: Frank Homann

Bonn/Region Bargain hunters take note: In Bonn and the region, brand-name products are available at discount prices. Here you will find a list of factory outlets.

Globetrotter in Bonn

What you will find: A wide range of merchandise including backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, ski clothing, outdoor equipment, climbing utensils and much more. The store is around 2,000 square meters, and it has everything related to the outdoors and travel.

Address: Globetrotter Outlet, Vorgebirgsstraße 86, 53119 Bonn, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Haribo in Bonn

Featured brands: Haribo, Haribo Chamallows, Maoam

What you will find: Gummy bears in all variations. In addition to the famous Haribo gummy bears, the company also offers numerous other confectionery products such as licorice, candies, sugar-free candies for diabetics and Golden bears. The four-kilo packages are particularly popular, although they are limited to a maximum of three packages per person. Besides Haribo products, the full range of Maoam products is also available.

Address: Haribo warehouse outlet, Friesdorfer Strasse 121, 53175 Bonn-Bad Godesberg, as well as in Grafschaft, Joseph-von-Fraunhofer-Strasse 33 in Ringen.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Grafschaft Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Daniels warehouse outlet in Bornheim

Including brand names: Tom Tailor, Happy Socks, Wellensteyn, S. Oliver, Bugatti, Jack & Jones, Mavi Jeans, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger.

What you will find: In Daniels warehouse salesroom you can find a very large selection of the usual Daniels assortment. There are discounts of up to 50 percent on fashion apparel.

Address: Daniels Warehouse Sales, Simon-Arzt-Strasse 1, 53332 Bornheim, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grafschafter cabbage factory in Meckenheim

What you will find: bread spreads, “Goldsaft”, apple cabbage, “Karamell”, light syrup and plum jam of the well-known brand. All specialties are available in boxes of twelve or eight products each. Some can also be purchased in buckets.

Address: Grafschafter Krautfabrik, Wormersdorfer Strasse 22, 53340 Meckenheim, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, inclusive.

Weco factory outlet in Eitorf

What's on offer: Here, you will find good deals on fireworks. Many items can be found at discounted prices in the salesroom. The assortment ranges from simple sparklers and firecrackers to rockets and more. This year, the package sales will take place exclusively via online ordering and self-collection at the factory outlet in Eitorf. According to Weco, all items are already sold out for 2022.

Address: Weco, Bogestraße 54-56, 53783 Eitorf, Germany.

Contact: via contact form, www.weco.de

Birkenstock in Bad Honnef

Featured brands: Birkenstock, Alpro, Betula, Birkis, Footprints, Papillio, Tatami

What's on offer: The Birkenstock factory outlet in Bad Honnef offers its visitors a huge selection of shoes, sandals and clogs of the brands Birkenstock, Alpro, Betula, Birkis, Footprints, Papillio and Tatami. You will find different colors and designs for children, women and men. There is plenty of parking as well.

Address: Birkenstock Outlet, Rheinstrasse 2-4, 53604 Bad Honnef, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: (02224) 92 38 102, www.birkenstock.com

Coppeneur factory outlet in Bad Honnef

What they offer: Sweet treats at low prices. The Coppeneur factory outlet in Bad Honnef offers pralinés, hand-made praline bars, hot chocolate mix, liquid pralinés and chocolates.

Address: Coppeneur factory outlet I, Gewerbepark Dachsberg 1 / Coppeneur factory outlet II, Wittichenauer Strasse 15-17, 53604 Bad Honnef, Germany.

Opening hours: WVK I: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., WVK II: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: WVK I: (02224) 96 86 525, WVK II: (02224) 90 10 466 info@coppeneur.de, www.coppeneur.de

Trigema in Rheinbreitbach

What you will find: One hundred percent German-made, sustainable sports and leisurewear can be found at Trigema. Whether you're looking for breathable tops for your next bike ride or clothes for a relaxing weekend at home, the test store in Rheinbreitbach offers both.

Address: Trigema - Rheinbreitbach, Rolandsecker Weg 30, 53619 Rheinbreitbach, Germany.

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rabenhorst juices factory outlet in Unkel

Brands carried: Rotbäckchen, Rabenhorst, Dr. Steinberger, 3 Pauly, Flemming.

What you will find: Three times a week, you can shop for fine fruit and vegetable juices - of course, the popular Rotbäckchen juices are also available here. Rabenhorst products are offered at attractive factory sale prices, and if you buy a full carton of each variety, it gets even cheaper.

Address: Rabenhorst Juices, Rabenhorststrasse 1, 53572 Unkel, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (also on Dec. 24 and 31).

Contact: (02224) 18 05 100, via contact form, www.haus-rabenhorst.de

Schauff bicycle factory outlet in Remagen

Featured brands: Rheinische Manufaktur, Schauff, Zweirad

What you will find: Quality bicycles "made in Remagen" is the motto of Schauff. The Schauff factory outlet offers the opportunity to buy bicycle parts and selected bikes in many models at the company's warehouse at reduced prices.

Address: Schauff Bicycle Factory, In der Wässerscheid 58, 53424 Remagen, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: (02642) 22 910, info@schauff.de, www.schauff.de, factory vacations from December 22.

City Outlet Bad Münstereifel

Featured brands (selection): Bugatti, Esprit, Jack & Jones, Lindt, Puma, Salamander, Tom Tailor, Wellensteyn.

What you will find: In the historic old town of Bad Münstereifel, the City Outlet offers clothing and accessories from the previous year's collection and sample items in many stores. Everything is marked down 30 to 70 percent.

Address: City Outlet Bad Münstereifel, Trierer Strasse 1, 53902 Bad Münstereifel.

Opening hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GA readers also recommend the following factory outlets and outlets:

Feinkost-Manufaktur Merl in Brühl.

Pickled herring, salads and desserts are available at the Feinkost-Manufaktur in Brühl. Known from supermarket shelves, Merl products are also available for purchase in the region directly from the factory.

Address: Wesselinger Strasse 18-20, 50321 Brühl, Germany.

Opening hours: Thursday and Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Is a place missing in this listing? Send us an email at online@ga.de.