Complex surgery first of its kind worldwide Doctors in Bonn save girl (15) with unique technique

"I was not nervous, but rather very concentrated. Such an operation is something special, if only because it is not routine," says 47-year-old Bakhtiary, who has a daughter himself. His wish is to use the gentle method more often on children with heart disease. "They can be discharged faster, need less painkillers and their growth is not disturbed." Adea was able to walk around the ward just two days after surgery. Adea's mother Shqipe Cerkini could hardly believe it, she said. "She was looking for wounds and it was only then that she understood the magnitude of it. She was completely speechless." Adea is now in the normal ward. She is due to return home at the end of the week. She now has the perspective of being able to lead a normal life. "We cannot express our gratitude in words," says Shqipe Cerkini. (Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Mareike Graepel)