John F. Kennedy and Adenauer once visited Documentary of the history of the American Club in Bonn

As reported, the dilapidated club of the former American Settlement is to be renovated and revitalized as a "future place for democracy". According to the Montag Foundations, construction is set to begin in autumn of 2024. A non-profit project company was recently founded for this purpose. Von Westerman's film, which the GA was able to see once before it premieres on December 10, asks what role the American Club actually played when Bonn was capital of Germany. The club was built in 1951, with a lovely terrace overlooking the Rhine. Besides looking at its past, there is also the question about what comes next for the 2,000 square meter historically listed bungalow, which sits next to Bonn International School (BIS).