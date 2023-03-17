Questions and answers Does it make sense for you to get the Deutschland ticket?

The transport associations have already started sending letters to their existing customers informing them that their existing subscription will be replaced with the Deutschland ticket fare on May 1. SWB says it is because of "the Germany-wide validity and the favorable price" of the new ticket. Customers have the option of rejecting this and remaining with their existing subscription if they choose. What could be a reason for not switching to the Deutschland ticket? We took a look at the terms and conditions of the ticket.