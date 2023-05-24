Fire brigade on a mission for hours Drachenfelsbahn car derailed

Because it was not possible to simply lift the wagon with the crane and put it back on the track due to the conditions on site, the wagon of the Drachenfelsbahn was lifted piece by piece using hydraulic presses and then put back on the tracks using a shifting device. Due to the slope, a lot of caution and calm was necessary. According to Thomas Scharf, operations manager of the Drachenfelsbahn and managing director of Bergbahnen im Siebengebirge GmbH, one of the Drachenfelsbahn cars has an empty weight of 13 tonnes. According to the spokesperson, ten firefighters from the Bonn fire brigade were on the scene with four vehicles. In addition, three colleagues from the Königswinter fire brigade were there. It took almost six hours to get the railway back on track. At about 5 p.m., the Bonn fire brigade's mission was over.