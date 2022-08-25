Caught in the maelstrom in Wesseling : Dramatic rescue operation in the Rhine: father with four children in distress

The father and his four children were rescued. Foto: dpa/Feuerwehr Wesseling

Wesseling A 37-year-old father was playing with his four small children in the Rhine during a swimming trip. A dangerous undertow developed due to an anchored tanker. All five were in great distress.

A family in Wesseling was very lucky on Tuesday evening. According to the city administration, a 37-year-old father and his four children (aged nine, eight, six and two) had to be rescued from the Rhine (near Josef-Dietz-Straße). The family had been swimming in the shallow water on the banks of the Rhine when a ship anchored, the city said. All five people were caught in the resulting undertow and were pulled under water. At the spot where the accident happened, there is a small sandy beach that is very popular with the people of Wesseling.

According to the city, the father and the children were pulled out of the water by passers-by. When the emergency services arrived, the 37-year-old man was not conscious. He had tried to dive for his two-year-old child and got caught in the undercurrent himself.

Mother receives pastoral care

The family was attended to by the rescue service. They were all taken to the university hospital in Bonn and are all well, according to the city of Wesseling. No one had to be resuscitated. The mother of the family, who was not in the water, was given pastoral care by rescue workers.

Our thanks go to those who were walking along the Rhine and intervened immediately. They provided important first aid and the work at the scene went hand in hand with the fire brigade and the rescue service," said Wesseling's fire chief André Bach. At the same time, he criticised onlookers who were present. "Less pleasing was the large number of passers-by who lined the scene to shoot mobile phone videos," Bach said. "I must say that disgusts me," the fire chief added.

Fire chief warns against swimming in the Rhine

Bach again issued an urgent warning against swimming or bathing in the Rhine in light of numerous emergencies at bodies of water in recent weeks. The river can be life-threatening because of currents and shipping traffic. The current low water level does not change this.

"Swimming in the Rhine is generally prohibited directly at harbour entrances and exits, at jetties, at landing stages, at bridges and in harbours," Wesseling's municipal spokeswoman Andrea Kanonenberg told the GA. At all other places, it is at one's own risk, and the water police strictly advise against it, Kanonenberg said. If the water police determine that someone is swimming in a prohibited zone, a report is filed.

Kanonenberg went on to explain that the staff of the Wesseling city's public order service also regularly visit the banks of the Rhine. "If they see people swimming in the Rhine, they point out the danger to them. Where swimming is prohibited, they call in the police."

According to Wesseling's First Alderman Gunnar Ohrndorf, the accident once again makes it clear that the Rhine is a traffic route and not a place for bathing. The bathing ban in Wesseling does not apply for nothing and must be observed urgently, Ohrndorf continued. He thanked the rescue services and the citizens who helped.

Original text: dpa/ga