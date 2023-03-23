Heiderhof in Bad Godesberg Drivers fail to protect toads

During a walk-through in March last year, Monika Hachtel from the Bonn / Rhein-Erft Biological Station and Anke Breuer from the Lower Landscape Authority had shown the GA the same routes the toads and frogs have taken to the Heiderhof ponds for decades. As soon as it gets warmer and if possible still rains, the animals return overnight from their winter quarters to the waters where they themselves were born. On warm nights, the males then begin to court in the pond water and cling to the larger females. Fertilisation takes place externally: the pair secrete their seeds and eggs in the water, where the two then join.