Heiderhof in Bad Godesberg Drivers fail to protect toads
Heiderhof · For eight weeks, the City of Bonn will close a 100-metre section of the Philosophenring in Heiderhof to traffic. During this period, toads, pond newts and spring frogs are on the move there. Some motorists, however, do not comply.
Since 21 February, the city has closed a 100-metre section of the Heiderhofer Philosophenring to traffic. For eight weeks, the toads, pond and mountain newts as well as spring frogs living on the neighbouring property should have the chance to safely reach the nearby ponds between Fichte- and Nietzschestraße for the purpose of breeding. The animals are to have the right of way for a short time. Since then, some road users have been driving around the barriers on the adjacent green spaces, as shown by the lanes.
However, as walkers told the GA, the barrier elements erected at both ends of the section were moved by unknown road users at the weekend. The passage was thus free. The residents are not actually affected by the eight-week partial closure: All houses on Philosophenring as well as on Fichte- and Nietzschestraße can be approached from the direction of the Lyngsbergstadion without any problems. Only bus line 613 will stop above Philosophenring at Akazienweg instead of at the Kant- and Nietzschestraße stops during these two months.
"The city appeals to the population to observe the closure," Bettina Molly, head of the Lower Nature Conservation Authority, explains on request. She asks people to be especially careful on the routes marked with warning signs. "Crossing roads is life-threatening for the animals," Molly reminds us. Within a few days, almost entire populations could be wiped out. "The population of amphibian species has been declining for many years." The animals crossed the Philosophenring especially at dusk and at night to spawn in the Heiderhof ponds. So in the dark, the animals could easily be overlooked on roads with fast-moving cars and cyclists.
During a walk-through in March last year, Monika Hachtel from the Bonn / Rhein-Erft Biological Station and Anke Breuer from the Lower Landscape Authority had shown the GA the same routes the toads and frogs have taken to the Heiderhof ponds for decades. As soon as it gets warmer and if possible still rains, the animals return overnight from their winter quarters to the waters where they themselves were born. On warm nights, the males then begin to court in the pond water and cling to the larger females. Fertilisation takes place externally: the pair secrete their seeds and eggs in the water, where the two then join.
The parents make their way back within the weeks that the philosopher's ring is closed. Meanwhile, the fertilised eggs turn into tadpoles that feed vegetarian in the pond. In early June, they develop into juveniles that become carnivores: They eat mosquitoes and snails. In this sense, they are very useful for humans, Hachtel and Breuer emphasised. Incidentally, the Heiderhof amphibians are specially protected species that may not be caught, injured or killed according to the Federal Species Protection Act.
(Original text: Ebba Hagenberg-Miliu / Translation: Mareike Graepel)