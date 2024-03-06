131.42 Euro for parking offences Drivers in Bad Godesberg feel ripped off

According to the ADAC, you can only save the costs for a corresponding declaration if you are quicker than the other party by sending a preventive cease-and-desist declaration to the owner and also informing the limited liability company. If you are too slow, "then you can at best argue about the amount of the costs, keyword: amount in dispute, or about the scope of the cease-and-desist declaration." This is because you usually have to submit this for all vehicles that have ever been and will ever be registered to you, "which in our opinion is far too far-reaching and not specific," says Schnaars.