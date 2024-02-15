For e-scooters and rental bikes Drop-off zones planned for these locations in Bonn

The opposition parties also welcomed the coalition's proposal. However, the CDU and Bürger Bund (Citizens' Association ) pointed out that the proposal was by no means an idea of the governing parties. In the past, the Bürger Bund had submitted similar proposals for the regulation of rental vehicles parked around the city but the coalition had fought tooth and nail against these, noted Marcel Schmitt, parliamentary group leader of the Bürger Bund. He expressed this at the coalition proposal a few weeks ago, saying that it was rather audacious of them to now act as the problem solver.