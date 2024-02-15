For e-scooters and rental bikes Drop-off zones planned for these locations in Bonn
Bonn · In the future, e-scooters, rental bikes and the like will no longer be allowed to be parked on streets and sidewalks in Bonn. The city administration has now announced new details on a planned pilot project for sharing stations.
The Bonn city council's plans for sharing stations are making progress. In November, through an initiative of the Volt political party, the council coalition submitted a motion to set up fixed parking areas for cargo bikes, rental bikes, and scooters. The planned project is based on a model from Düsseldorf, where the city has already set up more than 100 permanent parking areas for these vehicles. New details on the planned pilot project have now been revealed in a statement from the Bonn administration.
The project is to begin in the city center, in and around the pedestrian zones. The distribution of parking spaces should not necessarily be based on spatial criteria, but should cover key areas such as the main train station or places such as the Bönnsche Viertel. Especially the existing mobile stations could be anchor points for the creation of parking spaces and should, where possible, be linked to the sharing stations.
At least eight locations in the center of Bonn
GPS tracking and restricted zones set up in the provider's system should make it no longer possible for people to park rental bikes, scooters and the like outside of the marked zones. If a rental vehicle is parked in violation of the regulations, penalties will be imposed. The Bonn City Council, which unanimously passed the coalition motion at its meeting on Thursday, announced that it would examine whether a charge or fine could be imposed on users or operators in the event of incorrect parking.
In order to be able to evaluate the project after six months, the Bonn city council recommends a minimum of eight locations. Parking spaces would then probably have to make way to be rededicated for the planned stations. The administration is already considering a long-term expansion of the pilot project. It points out that an expansion is possible as part of the planned new tender for bike sharing systems in Bonn in mid-2025.
Bürger Bund Bonn had already introduced similar concepts
For Friederike Martin, Chair of the Bonn Volt parliamentary group, which played a leading role in supporting the council coalition's initiative, the planned introduction of sharing stations represents a necessary reorganization of public space. Rental vehicles such as e-scooters are now an integral part of urban traffic, for which good rules and sufficient space are needed. The designated parking spaces would also make it possible to ban the rental vehicles from the sidewalks, where they are often parked, becoming an annoying obstacle.
The opposition parties also welcomed the coalition's proposal. However, the CDU and Bürger Bund (Citizens' Association ) pointed out that the proposal was by no means an idea of the governing parties. In the past, the Bürger Bund had submitted similar proposals for the regulation of rental vehicles parked around the city but the coalition had fought tooth and nail against these, noted Marcel Schmitt, parliamentary group leader of the Bürger Bund. He expressed this at the coalition proposal a few weeks ago, saying that it was rather audacious of them to now act as the problem solver.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)